AutoBrix Acquires AI-Based Auto Service Company Cartisan

Bangaluru-based car-care service provider AutoBrix has announced on Thursday that it has acquired Xenon Automotive Pvt Ltd-owned Cartisan to enter into the car periodic maintenance and repairs business.

With this acquisition, the startup will leverage data to provide personalized services to car owners across the country as the founder of Cartisan, Venkat Sreeram will be joining the AutoBrix team as an advisor.

“A strong product/service to our pre-establish user base or potential new users in a new segment, these are the two most important parameters we look for in any company before acquiring and Cartisan brings both to AutoBrix, A strong AI product and an entry into a new segment of Luxury vehicle care. Our business is growing at a good speed and the addition of Cartisan into AutoBrix will surely help us to fast track our journey to capture more market share,” shared AutoBrix founder, chief operating officer, and chief procurement officer Pratibha Shalini, in a statement.

There was a high demand for doorstep auto services due to the COVID-19 pandemic which led to high-quality on-demand doorstep car care services. The company tried to understand the modified customer behavior towards car care services and pivoted to the new model with ease. Now, it provides contactless car care services at the doorstep through its mobile app, according to a statement released by the company.

“The acquisition of Cartisan will enable Autobrix rapidly scale up their car services vertical and leverage experience and technology built by the Cartisan team over the last 5 years – to ultimately serve car owners better,” added Taxi For Sure founder Aprameya Radhakrishna.

Since the company was founded in 2018, it has participated in 3 rounds of funding. In total, the startup has raised $2.5 million and its previous acquisitions include washygo and Carnanny in the car care services space.

Currently, the Indian automobile industry stands as one of the largest across the globe, contributing more than 7 per cent to India’s GDP (gross domestic product). This competitive auto sector set in motion an equally aggressive automotive servicing and repair industry in India is estimated to be worth a $50 billion market by the year 2025, said a statement in the press release.