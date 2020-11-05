All You Need to Know About WhatsApp's Disappearing Messages Feature

November 5, 2020 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Widely used chatting platform WhatsApp on Thursday announced the launch of disappearing messages—a feature widely anticipated which was being tested for sometime.

The company in its official blog explaining the feature said when disappearing messages are turned on, new messages sent to a chat will disappear after seven days. In a one-to-one chat, either person can turn disappearing messages on or off. In groups, admins will have control of the feature.

The company reasoning the launch of this feature said, “Our goal is to make conversations on WhatsApp feel as close to in-person as possible, which means they shouldn't have to stick around forever. That’s why we’re excited to introduce the option to use disappearing messages on WhatsApp.”

It said the disappearing feature will help the conversation feel lighter and more private. The Facebook-owned WhatsApp said a seven days time period for a message to disappear offers a peace of mind that the conversations aren’t permanent while remaining practical so that one doesn’t forget what they were chatting about.

Here are few points that users need to keep in mind about this new feature.



# If a user doesn’t open WhatsApp in the seven day period, the message will disappear. However, the preview of the message might still be displayed in notifications until the app is opened.

# When one replies to a message, the initial message is quoted. If you reply to a disappearing message, the quoted text might remain in the chat after seven days.

# If a disappearing message is forwarded to a chat with disappearing messages off, the message won’t disappear in the forwarded chat.

# If a user creates a backup before a message disappears, the disappearing message will be included in the backup. Disappearing messages will be deleted when a user restores from a backup.

The company has advised users to use this feature with trusted individuals citing that somebody can forward to take a screenshot of a disappearing message and save it before it disappears or copy and save content from the discovering messages before it disappears.



In terms of media messages, if the disappearing messages is turned on then media messages will disappear after seven days. However, if the auto download is turned on, it will be saved on your phone.