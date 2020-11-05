The 25 questions you should know in a job interview

November 5, 2020 8 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This story originally appeared on Alto Nivel



You already got the interview , it's time to talk about yourself! An opportunity opens up to keep the job and the first question is: are you ready?

Have you ever walked out of an interview thinking you didn't give 100%? Feeling like you failed to convince the recruiter and sell yourself? You are not the only one! The job interview is part of the process when looking for a job, and there are two fundamental tips to master it: Prepare and Practice

Miguel Ángel Rangel, Recruitment and Selection Manager of Deloitte Mexico, recommends that candidates review the information placed on the resume and not put false information , since later the recruiter will notice it.

“Practice a lot, go to a lot of interviews. Sometimes you have to put two or three 'No' together to get a 'Yes'. They will realize that many questions are repeated and they will be able to answer better ”, he commented during his participation in Expo City OCC .

Here's a compilation of the most common interview questions and how you can answer them wisely. So know the 25 questions that the recruiter will surely ask you:

The icebreakers

They seem casual or 'light' but they are focused on getting more information than you think. Find out why.

1. Tell me about yourself. The recruiter doesn't want to know your life story , they are giving you the opportunity to speak openly about your 'professional self'. Avoid sharing personal information , focus on your work profile, your strengths and show enthusiasm.

2. Why are you interested in the position? Take the opportunity to show your enthusiasm for the job.

3. What do you know about our company? Prepare in advance and do your research on the company: mission , history, values , earnings, business units and social networks.

4. What do you like to do in your free time ? Respond freely, the recruiter wants to know more about you. Hobbies such as reading, doing sports, volunteering, etc. They are valuable to certain companies.

5. What is your goal in life? It is a way to get a glimpse of your priorities and ambition. It also evaluates values and personality .

The uncomfortable

They will go deep into your professional life with the intention of detecting red flags. Anticipate your response so you are not caught off guard.

6. Why did you leave your previous job? Why do you want to change jobs? Leave out the negative comments about your past work experience , focus on your desire to grow and how this position surpasses the one you have or had before.

7. Why haven't you lasted in your previous jobs? Why did you last so short in your previous job ? The recruiter wants to identify foci in your work history and assess your stability. Remember not to blame your former boss or company. Explain why you trust that you can establish a lasting relationship with this new company.

8. Why did you get fired? Be honest and explain what you learned from that experience.

9. What can you tell me about your previous boss? It is a big mistake to complain to the interviewer about how badly you were treated at your former company or how incompetent your boss was. Instead, focus on what you learned and the challenges you expect from a new job.

10. Do you have debts? For some positions your financial history is relevant, this can add you points for considering you a trustworthy person and who fulfills his commitments

The difficult ones

They provide the recruiter with key information about your professional profile , think carefully before answering.

11. There is a gap in your work experience, what did you do during that time? Highlight productive activities such as: volunteer work, taking a course, finishing your studies.

12. Tell me about a moment in your work life where you made a mistake, how did you solve it? We all make mistakes at work, but there are those who have the ability to intelligently approach their mistake and find a solution. Show that you are that person.

13. How do you handle pressure? It focuses on assessing your emotional intelligence , talks about practical actions: taking some time alone to think, ask for help, organize your key tasks, etc.

14. What would happen if after 5 years working with us you did not get a promotion? Would it be frustrating for you? Employees have less and less seniority in their jobs, companies are looking for people to stay. Talk about your security in your ability to add value to the company and your interest in development and learning beyond promotions.

15. What are your salary claims ? Before risking a figure, do your research! Talk about the highest figure obtained according to your experience, clarify that it is negotiable and talk about other benefits of your interest such as benefits, growth, bonuses, etc.

The captious

They aim to go beyond your professional speech and assess your personality.

16. What is your biggest weakness or flaw ? Beyond judging you, the interviewer seeks to know your degree of honesty and self-awareness. Talk about a weak point that you are working on improving.

17. How would you describe your ideal job? The interviewer will want to find out if the company, the position and you make a 'match'. Instead of answering "rock star," focus on your true long-term goals .

18. If you won the lottery today, would you come to work tomorrow? Does money move you only? How well do you respect your commitments ? That lottery could be another company's proposal, and the interviewer will want to assess your loyalty .

19. How do you see yourself 5, 10 years? Does the position match your expectations for the future ? Be honest. It is also valid to say that you are not sure or sure yet, but that this position will be decisive for your career.

20. What has been the biggest mistake in your life? You learned? Do you learn from your mistakes ? Did your experiences help you mature? Talk about a failure that you have turned into a success.

The challengers

They seek to reveal how you deal with different situations or obstacles.

21. Tell me about any challenge or conflict you have faced at work and how you solved it. Are you ready to solve problems? It is the real question here, and the recruiter wants to know if you are a professional and can handle a difficult situation.

22. Mention a specific situation in your work life in which you have demonstrated your leadership. The recruiter will want examples that demonstrate that you have key competencies that you have mentioned in your CV or that are relevant to the position such as integrity, creativity , proactivity , problem solving , etc.

23. What is the biggest risk you have taken? For key positions, decision-making is a highly relevant competence. The interviewer will want to know if you are capable of taking risks and looking for new solutions or if you prefer the safe path.

24. Why should we hire you? The interviewer is challenging you to sell yourself. Talk about why you can get the job done, reach goals, and adapt to the company.

25. Do you have any questions? 99% of recruiters will ask you do you have any questions? Say it is not a mistake. Asking questions shows your interest in the position and can also give you valuable information about the company.

The prohibited

Job discrimination is a sensitive topic and an interviewer can expose a non-inclusive culture when hiring by asking these questions: