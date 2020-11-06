Good End: Google tools to sell more these two weeks

November 6, 2020 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Unlike other years, year-end purchases such as Good End , will be different due to the contingency for COVID-19 . This challenge also represents a good opportunity for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to be available to their customers in different channels and with different interaction options such as the web.

E-commerce has had a strong impact around the world. For example, in Latin America online sales have grown an average of 230% and have attracted 37% of Mexicans to buy for the first time in this way (study carried out by Kantar for Google).

For this reason, the Good End of this year is expected to be much more digital than before, which can represent a great opportunity for businesses to increase their sales with the public that is buying online and the extension in the frequency of the event.

According to Kantar, 2020 invited new consumers to make their debut in online purchases, either to minimize departures (51%), receive a product directly at home (35%) or save time (29%). In addition, it also increased the interest of users to search and investigate online, regardless of whether they end the purchase online or not. Online searches will be key this year to plan your expenses or find offers. 74% of Mexicans will select the products they want to buy the day before the start of the season and 66% will let a few days pass before closing their purchase in search of better promotions or prices.

What can you do so that your business takes advantage of the Good End 2020?

Now more than ever, businesses must be online and accessible to all users to take advantage of this shopping season.

Google offers some tools to advertise:

1. The free product sheets in Google Shopping , with which those interested do not need to have a campaign running or create a new one in Google Ads to upload their products and appear in the Shopping tab in the search engine.

2. A retail hub with materials , tools and recommendations to boost businesses and help them organize an execution plan, even without knowing anything about digital marketing, thanks to a virtual advisor.

3. Open a business profile on Google and mention your options in the event of a contingency, such as temporary closings, modification of the service hours and the option to collect outside the establishment or at home.

This Good End , despite being atypical due to the pandemic, will be a window for businesses to reach their customers and new audiences by increasing their purchase options.

(With information from Google Mexico)