This digital forum promotes gender equality in Mexico

#Desnormaliza will be held on November 7, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Image credit: Desnormaliza vía web

3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
The third edition of #Desnormaliza will bring together different voices to discuss how digital violence is experienced in Mexico on November 7, 2020. The forum is co-organized by four platforms focused on promoting gender equality and female empowerment: MIA Co-Growing, Cold Press News, Women Ambassadors Forum and MUTUA Co-Authors.

“We seek to make visible and denormalize, for example, that young women between 18 and 30 years of age are the most attacked in digital spaces; likewise, at least every five minutes, some of them suffer a form of attack: trolling , exchanging intimate photos without consent, insinuations and sexual content without requesting it , insults and threats, among other variants ”, comment the organizers.

Through talks, interviews, music and stand-ups, they will discuss digital rights and obtaining safe spaces; the responsibility that social networks, such as Twitter and Facebook, have with their users; on digital mobilization and security; discrimination, racism and machismo on the web; also regarding cybersexuality, virtual beauty standards and psychological consequences, prevention and attention to cybercrime, among other topics.

Image: courtesy.

Among the guests will be representatives of organizations such as: Luchadoras Mx; ARTICLE 19; Mx Green Tide; the Mexican Association against Cyber Crimes and UN Women. Also, representatives of digital platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Google .

They will also have the presence of the actresses Esmeralda Pimentel and Regina Blandón; singer and activist Audry Funk; the local deputy Alessandra Rojo de la Vega; journalists Marion Reimers and Pamela Cerdeira; trans digital content creator, entrepreneur and activist Victoria Volkova; the creators and hosts of the podcast “Se Regalan Dudas”, Lety Sahagun and Ashley Frangie, among others.

This event will have a Mexican sign language interpreter. Tickets have a cost from 50 pesos and can be found in Boletia . Part of the proceeds will go to the organization "Luchadoras Mx".

