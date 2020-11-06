Let's make the country stand out! Vote for Mexico Unknown's digital tourism innovations!

November 6, 2020 4 min read

México Desconocido, through G21, is nominated in four categories of the 2020 LatamDigital Awards. Learn about our digital tourism innovations in Mexico and vote!

These awards are delivered by Interlat, the Latin American School of Internet Business, whose main objective is to recognize the most representative and outstanding digital campaigns and initiatives in Latin America.

Undoubtedly, one of the challenges this 2020 has entailed is digital development as a key tool for growth and for connecting with audiences.

The Mexico Desconocido development team has created digital products that include easy access, mobile-friendly usability, and authentic content that adds value for original trips around Mexico.

Next we tell about the #LatamDigital projects in which you can vote.

LatamDigital Best Tourism App: pueblosmagicos.mexicodesconocido.com.mx

Spreading the passion for authentic Mexico is one of our pillars, which is akin to the federal Pueblos Mágicos program. For this reason, we have created original content of the 121 towns, endorsed by the federal Ministry of Tourism, which cover the 31 states of the Mexican Republic.

To create an ally for the traveler when planning a getaway, we created a digital platform that combines the facilities of a website and the browsing experience of an application; hence its name: Magical Towns WebApp . The objective of this development is to offer a large amount of information in a direct, practical and friendly way.

VOTE HERE

Best digital tourism strategy: hazturismoencoahuila.mx

Developed by the Secretariat of Tourism of Coahuila and Unknown Mexico, the WebApp Haz Turismo en Coahuila is an innovative digital platform that seeks to promote tourism in the state at a local and interregional level, in addition to connecting travelers with tourism providers.

It is a site with the functionalities of an application, whose strategic design seeks that users can navigate it easily and have access to the required information at the precise moment.

VOTE HERE

Best tourism campaign by country: paraisosindigenas.com

Endorsed by the Paraísos Indígenas program of the National Institute of Indigenous Peoples, this digital platform offers practical information on tourist sites with high natural, cultural and historical value under the protection of indigenous communities in 16 states of Mexico.

In these destinations the locals, with a millenary cultural legacy, share their uses, customs, languages, landscapes, traditions and rituals. The program is especially attractive for the audience of Unknown Mexico: travelers in search of the most authentic of the country.

VOTE HERE

Best digital campaign in Tourism by city: enjoytuciudad.mx

Developed by Mexico Unknown for the Secretariat of Tourism of Mexico City, the WebApp Enjoy your city is a digital platform that promotes tourism in the capital of the country, showing the attractions and cultural, ecological and artistic activities promoted by the 16 municipalities .

VOTE HERE

Do not stop voting and sharing so that we can highlight Mexico in Latin America in the LatamDigital Awards.