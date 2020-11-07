Millennial Indian Parents Consider Adoption Of Robot Nanny: Survey

November 7, 2020 5 min read

As a parent, you probably do not always have time to entertain your children. One solution to the problem would be to hire a nanny.

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), based in the US, on Thursday unveiled Generation AI 2020: Health, Wellness and Technology in a Post-COVID World which surveyed 2,000 parents, aged 24–39 years old, with at least one child under 11 years old-400 each in the US, UK, India, China, and Brazil.

According to the survey, more than three-quarters, that is,79 per cent, of parents in India agree that if they had the means, they would adopt a robot ‘nanny’ to help take care of their children while working remotely from home, running errands or when otherwise occupied. A majority of 66 per cent of parents worldwide agree they would adopt a robot ‘nanny’ to help care for their children.

This inclusive study reveals the confidence millennial parents with generation alpha children less than 11-years-old in the US, the UK, India, China, and Brazil may have in artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies for the health and wellness of their families.

Parents contemplate welcoming robot help with child care

The pandemic has created stressful challenges for families, with parents working, managing their children’s online learning and daily household needs. Meanwhile, AI is giving life to physically moving, walking, and talking robots becoming more adept at conveying affection and compassion.

More than 54 per cent of American parents agree while among parents in the UK over 68 per cent agree. Nearly 73 per cent of parents in Brazil, agree and more than 81 per cent of parents in China agree, the report says.

Parents reflect on leaving their children home alone with a robot nanny. More than three-quarters of parents in India of 76 per cent who surveyed agree they would trust a full-time nanny robot to help take care of their children even if they are not home. Moreover, over 64 per cent of parents in India agree that they would be comfortable using a robot nanny to take care of their infant or toddler child under two-years-old.

Telehealth, AI-powered nurses, and chatbot diagnoses with 3D printed heart implants for kids

Surgical robots powered by artificial intelligence are bringing new innovations and accuracy to the operating room. Globally, 29 per cent and 39 per cent of parents in India are likely to allow robotic surgery on their child. In addition, 64 per cent of those surveyed globally say they would be extremely or very likely to chat online with an AI and speech recognition-powered chatbot to diagnose their sick child.

Telehealth, AI and remote monitoring tools are helping nursing expand care beyond in-person bedside monitoring creating a practically virtual nurse. About half of parents globally in 2020 of about 54 per cent and 69 per cent of parents in India are comfortable leaving their child in the care of an AI-powered virtual nurse during a hospital stay.

During the pandemic, 3D printing has been used to innovatively create personal protective equipment, medical devices, and testing. Researchers are also using 3D printing technologies to develop organs, including hearts that use human cells, collagen, and biological molecules since human donor organ availability can mean the difference between life and death.

Nearly 63 per cent of millennial parents, globally and more than 38 per cent of parents in India are at ease with allowing a 3D printed heart to be implanted in their child, according to the report.

Robots, disinfecting, social distancing and dining

Self-driving cleaning robots have also been deployed during the pandemic for various tasks, from disinfecting areas using ultraviolet lights and scrubbing floors, helping to maintain safe environments for essential workers and the public.

The survey says that 89 per cent of parents globally have at least some trust in robots to clean or sanitize public spaces such as a transportation center, movie theater, restaurant or school, before entering to ensure it is safe. In India, 58 per cent of those surveyed say they have absolute trust in robots.

To foster health and safety, talking autonomous robots working alongside human wait staff are being used in some restaurants to detect and monitor how far apart guests are and when needed, telling them to maintain social distance and stay six feet apart. Notably, 48 per cent of those surveyed globally say they strappingly agree that they are likely to listen to a human restaurant worker who tells them to socially distance.

Virtual reality (VR) visitation today and tomorrow

Around the world coronavirus suspended many person-to-person interactions, though VR technology visiting systems that create photographic and realistic real-time simulations of meeting in-person have been used in COVID-19 isolation wards, allowing people to virtually visit sick family members. Knowing VR visitation technology may be more widely used in many ways in the future, such as nursing homes and intensive care units, a majority of those surveyed globally, 85 per cent and in India, 81 per cent say they would use a VR visiting system.