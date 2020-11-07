US Elections

Election Results: Joe Biden Is the Next President of the United States

The Democratic candidate reached the 270 electoral votes needed to become the 46th President of the United States.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Media sources such as CNN, ABC, CNBC, and Fox News, as well as agencies like Edison Research, have called the election for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. 

Biden took the victory after winning Pennsylvania, giving him 273 votes out of the 270 needed to become the 46th President of the United States. The vote count is still ongoing in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Arizona, Alaska, and Georgia, and it's likely his total vote count will grow even more. President-elect Biden sent a message on his social networks:

Biden, 77, became the oldest person to be elected president of the America. He will be sworn in on January 20, 20201 at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

 

 

 

