Kamala Harris makes history as America's first vice president

Harris is the first woman, the first black person, the first Native American and the first Asian American to be elected to the position.
Image credit: Mark Makela | Getty Images

2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

California Sen. Kamala Harris , 56, has made history as the next vice president of the United States . She will be the first woman, the first African-American person, the first Indo-American, and the first Asian-American to hold the position.

Harris served as a San Francisco District Attorney and California Attorney General before becoming a United States Senator. After ending her presidential bid during an often controversial 2020 Democratic primary season, Joe Biden chose her as his running mate. Biden and Harris will be sworn in as president and vice president on January 20.

During the campaign, Harris spoke about the historic nature of his candidacy and how he hopes it will inspire others. "It really helps to have examples of what can be done and role models, things that you can point to, to make it clear that it is not impossible and that in fact it is very likely that you can and will do these things." Harris told Padma Lakshmi in a recent interview.

