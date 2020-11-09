3 Job Skills That Can Help You Thrive Amidst a Pandemic And Beyond

November 9, 2020 4 min read

The world has changed. There's no going back to the way things were before COVID-19 transformed our professional and personal lives beyond all recognition. The important thing now is to adapt and learn how to flourish in the new normal. The post-pandemic workplace will be a lot different to the one we knew, the marketplace will be a lot more competitive, remote working will become an integral part of life, and job security will not be what it once was.

Amid a pandemic that has decimated large swathes of certain industries and caused widespread redundancies, we have already seen specific sectors react positively. The digital marketing industry, for example, has grown significantly during 2020. Sean Ferres, CEO of a leading coaching organization, The Copy Millions Blueprint, shares that with so many businesses focusing solely on their online presence, his company's copywriting, social media, and digital marketing services have experienced an enormous upsurge in demand.

As an individual who has a wealth of experience and knowledge in the digital sector, Ferres has identified the job skills he believes individuals will need to thrive amid this pandemic and beyond.

Digital marketing

Even before the pandemic, digital marketing proved revolutionary for businesses willing to take full advantage of its potential reach and ability to sell their brand around the clock. Here's the news—in a post-COVID-19 world, if you're not fully versed on how to make digital marketing work for you, your business will not survive. Ferres refers that, “As we have already seen during the lockdown, online shops were the only ones which thrived, and the only ads which worked were the ones people viewed on the internet, social media sites, and through apps on their mobile devices. In such a landscape, digital marketing is a crucial skill.”

Once the pandemic eases and we return to a new normal, all businesses will need to focus on their digital marketing campaigns to build brand recognition and brand awareness. Remember, from now on, more and more people will be staying at home browsing their devices, and so it is essential that businesses know how to engage with them effectively. As such, a good digital marketer is worth their weight in gold to a host of businesses.

Email copywriting

Content marketing has evolved. It's not just blog posts and editorial strategies anymore; it involves everything from social media posts, SEO articles, and well-crafted email campaigns. We are all inundated with an avalanche of emails daily. If the first couple of lines don’t engage us immediately, the email goes straight into the ‘forgotten’ pile. As such, the importance of a professional and well-written email to represent a brand is priceless. Building a relationship and strengthening it through emails is something many businesses have begun to see the value of in recent times. Ferres shares, “During the pandemic, nearly all of us felt isolated and alienated from the wider world. The internet, social media, and emails helped bridge the gap and made us all feel less alone. If you know how to write engaging, sincere, and effective emails, you can do very well as an email marketing consultant.”

Data science

Our reliance on data, statistics, and graphs during the pandemic has been apparent as a society. Every industry can make huge gains with the right data. Knowing your audience, buying habits, and demographics is an essential tool for building an effective marketing strategy. “The correct data enables marketers to make better marketing decisions. If you know how to collect data and analyze it accordingly, it's a buyer's market where you can name your price,” concludes Ferres.