News and Trends

Dow Rockets 1,434 points to Record High As Pfizer Says Covid-19 Vaccine Shows Stunning Effectiveness

While cyclical stocks in the airline, restaurant, and financial sectors soared, popular work-from-home names like Zoom, Peloton, and Netflix plummeted.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Dow Rockets 1,434 points to Record High As Pfizer Says Covid-19 Vaccine Shows Stunning Effectiveness
Image credit: Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Covid-19 vaccine progress on Monday appeared to be what the stock market needed to hit new highs. Both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones industrial average opened at intraday records after Pfizer and BioNTech announced that their COVID-19 vaccine was found to be more than 90% effective in preventing the illness during its phase-three trial, setting it up for an emergency rollout.

The drugmakers said no serious safety concerns had been observed throughout the trial, which enrolled about 44,000 patients.

Pfizer and BioNTech are now ramping up production of the vaccine. They said they expected to produce more than 50 million doses by the end of the year and more than 1 billion doses in 2021.

Here's where U.S. indexes stood shortly after the 9:30 a.m. ET open on Monday:

The vaccine-progress news rippled through various areas of the stock market. Pfizer soared 8% as investors expect the company to benefit from a swift rollout of the vaccine.

The cyclical reopening trade also fueled gains on Monday morning. Airline and cruise-line stocks surged, as investors likely anticipate pent-up demand for travel once a vaccine has been widely administered. AMC Entertainment Holdings led a broad rally in movie-theater stocks, spiking roughly 48% on Monday morning.

Berkshire Hathaway soared 7% on stock purchases, record buybacks, and the Pfizer vaccine news.

On the flip side, work-from-home stocks suffered on the news, as people are more likely to spend less time at home and get back to offices once the Covid-19 pandemic is in the rearview mirror. Zoom, Peloton, DocuSign, and Netflix cratered on Monday.

Biogen plummeted 32% after a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee signaled that its Alzheimer's therapy would not receive approval early next year.

Oil prices soared. West Texas Intermediate crude climbed as much as 11%, to $41.33 per barrel. Brent crude, oil's international benchmark, jumped 10%, to $43.48 per barrel, at intraday highs.

Gold slid on Monday, falling as much as 4.2, to $1,868.97 per ounce.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the SYOB course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You can now sign up for just $99, plus receive a 7-day free trial. Just use promo code SYOB99 to claim your offer.
Start My 7-Day Free Trial
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

5 Things Every Entrepreneur Can Learn From Kamala Harris

News and Trends

Pfizer Says Its Covid-19 Vaccine Is 90% Effective

News and Trends

Here's When You Can Expect More Data From Each State in the Next Few Hours