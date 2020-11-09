NY Stock Market Soars Because Pfizer Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Shows 90% Efficacy

November 9, 2020 3 min read

The progress of the COVID-19 vaccine announced Monday appeared to be what the stock market needed to reach new highs. Both the S&P 500 Index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened with intraday records after Pfizer and BioNTech announced that their vaccine was found to be more than 90% effective in preventing disease during their phase three trial, and that it is being prepared. for an emergency deployment.

Drug makers said no serious safety concerns were noted during the trial, which included about 44,000 patients.

Pfizer and BioNTech are now increasing production of the vaccine. They said they expected to produce more than 50 million doses by the end of the year and more than 1 billion doses in 2021.

