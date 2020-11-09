Technology

Xiaomi presents mini computer the size of a Rubik's cube

The mini computer is smaller than a smartphone and is known as Ningmei Rubik's Cube Mini.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Xiaomi presents mini computer the size of a Rubik&#39;s cube
Image credit: Vía www.xiaomiyoupin.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
  • The mini computer is priced from 999 yuan (approximately $ 151) to 1,349 yuan (approximately $ 203), depending on the RAM and storage specifications.

Looking for a mini computer? Xiaomi presented a 62 x 62 x 42 millimeter personal device that integrates a quad-core Intel J4125 processor with a maximum turbo frequency of 2.7 GHz and weighs 145 grams.

The mini computer is smaller than a smartphone, about the size of a Rubik's cube and known as Ningmei Rubik's Cube Mini, it has an HDMI port to connect it to a monitor, television or projector and transmit images.

It also has an Intel UHD600 graphics processing unit, up to 8GB of RAM, and an M.2 solid state hard drive up to 256GB. It supports WiFi and Bluetooth connections.

Ningmei Rubik's Cube Mini computer Iron Man version. Photo: www.xiaomiyoupin.com

Among the inputs it also has one for USB-C and two for USB 3.0, another port for a TF card and a last one for audio. This device is already on sale in the Xiaomi China online store.

The mini computer is priced from 999 yuan (approximately $ 151) to 1,349 yuan (approximately $ 203), depending on the RAM and storage specifications. There is also a version with an Iron Man theme.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Performance Ignited

5 Timesaving Automation Opportunities for Entrepreneurs

Adapt to Bounce Forward

5 Types of Technology All Entrepreneurs Need Access to in the Digital Age

Ready for Anything

Cutting-Edge Online Financial Strategies for the General Population