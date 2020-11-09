Woman Goes Viral After She Quits Her Job at Walmart Using the Store Loudspeaker

November 9, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

We all have a limit and when it comes, it does so in ways that are not always conventional. Shana Ragland fed up with her job decided to quit her job over the megaphone at the store.

Through a video that she herself posted on Twitter, and which went viral, the young woman showed the moment when she decided to leave her job. Annoyed by the bad work environment that she lived in a Texas Walmart, she took the megaphone and denounced the mistreatment by her colleagues.

“Attention all Walmart customers, colleagues and managers, I just come here to say that Henry is a racist and a stinking idiot, Elias is another jerk,” Shana began.

Finally quit my toxic job that was making me absolutely miserable for a year and seven months. Fuck Walmart. pic.twitter.com/CHtXASwVDy - shana (@shanablackwelll) October 31, 2020

He went on to say one by one, the racist attitudes of his colleagues, in addition to denouncing that he received harassment from several of them. “This company fires colleagues of color for no reason; they treat workers like a shit @ # ≠ ”, he commented.

“Jimmy from the sports section, Joseph the cashier, Larry from gardening - you are all perverts and I hope you don't talk to your daughters the way you talk to me. Fuck all the managers, this company and this position. I quit, I'm out, "he denounced.

On the other hand, another video recorded by a person who was in the store when Shana resigned, also went viral.

Lmaooooo someone recorded it inside the Walmart pic.twitter.com/Tf1vMOfOIW - alicia (@brick_muncher) November 2, 2020

After the videos, the young woman received many messages of support on Twitter, which said that she was very brave to leave her job in that way and denounce the harassment and racism she experienced.