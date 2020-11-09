Curiosities

Woman Goes Viral After She Quits Her Job at Walmart Using the Store Loudspeaker

A Texas woman quit her job in the most spectacular way possible.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Woman Goes Viral After She Quits Her Job at Walmart Using the Store Loudspeaker
Image credit: @shanablackwelll, Twitter

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

We all have a limit and when it comes, it does so in ways that are not always conventional. Shana Ragland fed up with her job decided to quit her job over the megaphone at the store.

Through a video that she herself posted on Twitter, and which went viral, the young woman showed the moment when she decided to leave her job. Annoyed by the bad work environment that she lived in a Texas Walmart, she took the megaphone and denounced the mistreatment by her colleagues.

“Attention all Walmart customers, colleagues and managers, I just come here to say that Henry is a racist and a stinking idiot, Elias is another jerk,” Shana began.

He went on to say one by one, the racist attitudes of his colleagues, in addition to denouncing that he received harassment from several of them. “This company fires colleagues of color for no reason; they treat workers like a shit @ # ≠ ”, he commented.

“Jimmy from the sports section, Joseph the cashier, Larry from gardening - you are all perverts and I hope you don't talk to your daughters the way you talk to me. Fuck all the managers, this company and this position. I quit, I'm out, "he denounced.

On the other hand, another video recorded by a person who was in the store when Shana resigned, also went viral.

After the videos, the young woman received many messages of support on Twitter, which said that she was very brave to leave her job in that way and denounce the harassment and racism she experienced.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Curiosities

They Offer $ 9,500 to Search for Memes for 15 Days

Curiosities

How Juanes 'stole' a Tesla without realizing it

Curiosities

Young man dances with happiness after finding a job and his video goes viral