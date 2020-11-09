Elon Musk is recruiting workers for his factory in Germany

November 9, 2020 2 min read

The billionaire explained that he is looking for "problem solvers" and that he does not care if they went to school or where they did it.

Elon Musk is currently recruiting workers for his new Tesla factory outside Berlin in Germany. The billionaire businessman posted on his Twitter account that he is looking for engineers.

Recruiting engineers for Giga Berlin! We will interview in person tomorrow on the site. Send the resume to 25Guns@Tesla.com .

In subsequent tweets, Musk explained that he is looking for "problem solvers" and that he doesn't care if they went to school or where they did it.

The American car company will open its first plant in Europe and for this it chose a piece of land located in the German city of Grünheide a few kilometers from Berlin. Elon Musk's company paid 41 million euros for the space where it will produce up to half a million units of the Model 3.

Among the challenges that the company will find will be to hire specialized workers in different areas of the industry, as well as start production in July 2021.