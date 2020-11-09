Entrepreneurship Calls

Finnovista extends the deadline to participate in a study on Blockchain

The research gives the opportunity to those companies that have experienced this technology to express what are the uses and challenges when adopting it in the financial industry.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Finnovista startup innovation and construction company that helps transform finance and insurance in collaboration with corporations, startups and entrepreneurs, extended the period of participation in a study on Blockchain until November 15.

Participants will receive VIP access to the report and their company will have visibility in the acknowledgments of the study.

You can participate if:

  • Your organization has experimented with Blockchain in the past or considered its use.

  • You have a startup based on Blockchain, with an impact on the financial industry.

  • You have an opinion or perspective on the role that blockchain should play in the Latin American financial sector.

If you want to take part, you can do so by answering the questionnaire available here.

