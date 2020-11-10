How do people find you? Take your business where your customers are

November 10, 2020 8 min read

The year-end shopping season begins amid a "new normal" brought on by the pandemic. With social distancing measures and an uncertain outlook for the near future, Mexican micro and small businesses are determined to face the coming months with resilience. According to the results of the GoDaddy Global Entrepreneurship Survey 2020 , 36% of Mexican entrepreneurs are considering the possibility of implementing online sales to their current business model as a result of the COVID-19 situation, and for their part, 18% report that they have already done so in response to confinement.

Recent data on the pandemic tells us that e-commerce, which has been growing in recent years, will continue to expand. According to the Mexican Online Sales Association (AMVO) , nine out of ten buyers are considering making some of their year-end purchases online, while 41% of those surveyed have stated that they will make all their purchases strictly in digital channels . Additionally, entrepreneurs around the world are taking advantage of this wave of digitization, building and updating their online presence, some with the aim of expanding their customer base outside of their home city or country. In Mexico, three out of ten small businesses started selling online due to the pandemic , and they adapted to keep in touch with their customers.

This shows us that small businesses must stay ahead of the curve and use available digital tools to build trust and connect with their current and potential customers. At GoDaddy , we're focused on giving entrepreneurs the tools to help them be successful, so here are some tips on how micro and small business owners can try to take advantage of the strongest sales season of the year.

How do people find you?

We all know that having a physical business is not enough today, no matter the size of the company. According to the National Association of Self-Service and Department Stores, sales at department and self-service stores decreased approximately 23% in April, and continued to show a 3% decline in August. And while there has been a gradual recovery month after month, there is no doubt that technology allowed many stores not to have to close their doors completely during the most critical moment of lockdown.

Whether you have a physical business with an online presence, a 100% digital one, or you are thinking of starting a new venture to take advantage of the big year-end sales like El Buen Fin or CyberMonday ; now is the best time to be online.

Your own online store on your own website

Creating an online store through your own website allows you to have full control over the display of your products. Here are some additional benefits of creating an online store on your business website:

It allows you to customize the design of your online store so that it works best for you: Whether you offer a physical product, downloadable digital content or a service, you can customize the name of the item, images, description, price, include promotions and discounts, and even adjust the colors and visual design of your store.

Whether you offer a physical product, downloadable digital content or a service, you can customize the name of the item, images, description, price, include promotions and discounts, and even adjust the colors and visual design of your store. Your sales, your income: By adding a store on your website, you can forget about paying commissions for each item sold, as happens through a Marketplace. This can help your profits by leaving you more income for each sale. Now you are free to find the best partners to help you produce or fulfill your sales.

By adding a store on your website, you can forget about paying commissions for each item sold, as happens through a Marketplace. This can help your profits by leaving you more income for each sale. Now you are free to find the best partners to help you produce or fulfill your sales. Offer customers payment options : According to the AMVO, 32% of people interested in buying during El Buen Fin will do so online because they can use different payment methods: 62% will use credit cards, 37% a card digital and 24% an eWallet. Providing your customers with multiple payment options increases your chances of making a sale, for example by accepting major credit cards, PayPal or Apple Pay.

: According to the AMVO, 32% of people interested in buying during El Buen Fin will do so online because they can use different payment methods: 62% will use credit cards, 37% a card digital and 24% an eWallet. Providing your customers with multiple payment options increases your chances of making a sale, for example by accepting major credit cards, PayPal or Apple Pay. Optimize your business for smartphones : Smartphones are the most used devices (94%) by online shoppers in Mexico, make sure your online store is ready for them. Use the tools that make your online store look good and work easily on any device.

Make your business more "human"

People are at the heart of every business: those who built it, those who run it, and those who buy from it on a daily basis. To be close to your customers, you must listen to them and know what they want. In recent months, communicating with customers through multiple channels has gone from being an abstract concept for many of us, to being a fundamental need for all companies. Although the physical shopping experience may seem irreplaceable, the days of waiting for your customers to come to you are long gone. Today there is no better way to "make your business more human" than to be where your clients want to find you:

Social Networks : This is the place where creativity is the limit. Evaluate in which social network your clients are and the nature of your product or service. For example, if your business is very visual, Instagram may be the best option, but if you can tell a story about your products or services, there are also several alternatives on the market.

: This is the place where creativity is the limit. Evaluate in which social network your clients are and the nature of your product or service. For example, if your business is very visual, Instagram may be the best option, but if you can tell a story about your products or services, there are also several alternatives on the market. Website : Your website can be, to a large extent, your cover letter. Has it ever happened to you that the social networks of a business are quite attractive, but they do not have a website to complete your purchase in an agile way? Or that maybe when you enter their website it is not what you expected and it decreases your confidence in the brand? Perhaps the interaction with your customers occurs more on social networks, but a website is what can give the formality and confidence that your business needs, and, above all, where sales are made safely. In addition, with the right tools, your online store allows you to promote and sell your products on your business page on Facebook, easily and in a matter of minutes.

: Your website can be, to a large extent, your cover letter. Has it ever happened to you that the social networks of a business are quite attractive, but they do not have a website to complete your purchase in an agile way? Or that maybe when you enter their website it is not what you expected and it decreases your confidence in the brand? Perhaps the interaction with your customers occurs more on social networks, but a website is what can give the formality and confidence that your business needs, and, above all, where sales are made safely. In addition, with the right tools, your online store allows you to promote and sell your products on your business page on Facebook, easily and in a matter of minutes. Email Marketing : Email and databases are not out of date, but use these resources with care and tact. You can offer a special discount to those who subscribe to your newsletter and, through it, communicate product launches, special promotions or useful information in a personalized way.

In the same way, we know that you want to increase your sales, but showing only your products and promotions can drive your customers away. You can turn your channels into an experience, and start delivering valuable content to people. For example, if you sell organic food, you can post recipes for people to use your products in their dishes, or if you run a makeup business, show them how to dress for a special occasion with tips on skin care. Remember to take advantage of the different holidays of the year and bring this to all your available channels in a creative way.

Being online has never been more important to keep your business open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. At GoDaddy we're ready to help you keep your business looking professional and working seamlessly across devices, making you available to your customers this sales season wherever they shop.