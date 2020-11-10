McDonald's

McDonald's Announces It Will Also Sell A Meatless Burger

Will environmentally conscious customers love the McPlant?
Image credit: Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Entrepreneur Staff
Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Big Mac just got a big makeover. McDonald's announced this week that it will introduce a new plant-based burger to its menu in 2021.

McDonald's international president Ian Borden told USA Today that the burger "offers our iconic flavor in a kind of tooth-sinking sandwich. It's made with a juicy plant-based burger and served on a hot seed bun. of sesame with all the classic ingredients ".

Operation McPlant is the fast food giant's first major foray into the meatless burger wars. But McDonald's is a little late for the plant party: Last August, Burger King introduced the Impossible Whopper , made with a plant-based burger from Impossible Foods. KFC is testing vegan fried Beyond Chicken at some of its restaurants. Carl's Jr and Del Taco also offer Beyond Meat specials, like the Epic Beyond Original Mex Burrito .

But unlike its competitors, McDonald's will make its own meatless products, rather than relying on outside vendors like Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat. The company calls this alternative beef effort McPlant.

"McPlant is designed exclusively for McDonald's, by McDonald's," says Borden. "In the future, McPlant could be extended through a line of plant-based products, including hamburgers, chicken substitutes and breakfast sandwiches."

