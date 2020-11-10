Technology

This would be the new version of the Nokia N95, a phone that never hit the market

The N95 update featured a music player, television, and internet access, totally groundbreaking advancements for 2007.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This would be the new version of the Nokia N95, a phone that never hit the market
Image credit: MrMobile [Michael Fisher] vía YouTube

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
  • The update of the N95 had a music player, television and internet access, through a browser, totally innovative advances for 2007.
  • In the prototype shown by Fisher in his video, we see three cameras on the back and a ring capable of holding the phone when the user uses it to watch videos or attend a video conference.

Do you like Nokias? Juho Sarvikas , product manager at HMD Global , the company that owns the cell phone brand at the moment, revealed that they are working on a new prototype of the N95 model.

Sarvikas confirmed that the new prototype shown by blogger Michael Fisher on his YouTube channel is real. Take a look at this amazing piece of the Nokia N95 from @theMrMobile . We studied a new version of this icon (Nokia N95) and also considered a vertical sliding concept, but the main problem here was that the cameras and the speaker could not be accessed at the same time. Look at the sketch. What would you do? ”, The director placed on his Twitter account.

The update of the N95 had a music player, television and internet access through a browser, totally innovative advances for 2007. However, this never made it to the market.

Now HDM Global prepares a new version of the iconic cell phone, retaking the slide that hides the front camera and speakers.

“We also explore a wide range of slip options. The goal was to ensure usability in both landscape and portrait, as well as comfortable one-handed use. How about the 'angle slider'? ”Sarvikas explained in another tweet.

In the prototype shown by Fisher in his video, we see three cameras on the back and a ring capable of holding the phone when the user uses it to watch videos or attend a video conference.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

Xiaomi presents mini computer the size of a Rubik's cube

Performance Ignited

5 Timesaving Automation Opportunities for Entrepreneurs

Technology

4 Top Tactics for Your Business to Thrive This Holiday Season