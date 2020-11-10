This would be the new version of the Nokia N95, a phone that never hit the market

November 10, 2020 3 min read

Do you like Nokias? Juho Sarvikas , product manager at HMD Global , the company that owns the cell phone brand at the moment, revealed that they are working on a new prototype of the N95 model.

Sarvikas confirmed that the new prototype shown by blogger Michael Fisher on his YouTube channel is real. Take a look at this amazing piece of the Nokia N95 from @theMrMobile . We studied a new version of this icon (Nokia N95) and also considered a vertical sliding concept, but the main problem here was that the cameras and the speaker could not be accessed at the same time. Look at the sketch. What would you do? ”, The director placed on his Twitter account.

The update of the N95 had a music player, television and internet access through a browser, totally innovative advances for 2007. However, this never made it to the market.

Now HDM Global prepares a new version of the iconic cell phone, retaking the slide that hides the front camera and speakers.

“We also explore a wide range of slip options. The goal was to ensure usability in both landscape and portrait, as well as comfortable one-handed use. How about the 'angle slider'? ”Sarvikas explained in another tweet.

In the prototype shown by Fisher in his video, we see three cameras on the back and a ring capable of holding the phone when the user uses it to watch videos or attend a video conference.