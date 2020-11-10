Hacking Hub Virtual Meeting Is Presented to Solve the Social, Economic and Environmental Challenges of Jalisco

November 10, 2020 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

With a bag of 100,000 pesos in prizes, this initiative seeks innovative solutions through two hackathons; InnovaWaste and InnovaBrick.

The Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology (SICyT) and center of innovation and entrepreneurship Hualiz, the hand of the Municipal Government of Ocotlan and Mexican Chamber of Construction Industry (CMIC), launch the virtual event Hacking Hub, a program that invites students, professionals, creatives, innovators and enthusiasts to present innovative ideas that can provide solutions to social, economic and environmental challenges of the State.

"Hacking Hub is a virtual meeting in hackathon format that, through three days of intense work, multiple people from different disciplines and academic degrees will work to find innovative and fresh solutions to different current problems", explained Libia Pérez Astorga, general director of Hualiz.

The meeting will take place in two hackathons that will take place on the weekends of November 13-15 and November 20-22. Each hackathon will consist of three days in which participants will connect so that through mentoring new ideas and existing projects are guided towards the path of success.

Alfonso Pompa Padilla, head of the SICyT, highlighted the relevance of this type of events to promote solutions to the challenges of the State: “Hackathons have proven to be the modern way of facing challenges, it is what excites scientists, to technology developers, to people with an entrepreneurial spirit, to offer solutions to the great social challenges we face, or to develop opportunities for economic development ”, and urged participants not to leave their projects at the hackathon, but to take them to the launch of an entrepreneurial initiative and the generation of companies with high technological content.

Image: courtesy of Hacking Hub

The hackathons that make up this initiative are:

InnovaWaste Hackathon: November 13-15. This challenge, promoted in collaboration with the Municipal Government of Ocotlán, consists of designing and developing an innovative project that helps to improve and facilitate the management and use of the municipality's solid inorganic waste.

InnovaBrick Hackathon: November 20-22. With more than 12 thousand affiliated companies, as well as hundreds of specialists, workers and independent workers of various profiles, as well as new professionals seeking job offers in the industry, the Mexican Chamber of the Construction Industry (CMIC) faces the challenge of finding a way to connect all the players in the sector, and this hackathon seeks an innovative idea to solve this challenge.

“These types of activities are designed to promote and recognize the great talent of innovators. I am sure that after this participation there will be better proposals to improve the quality of life of our municipality ”, expressed Paulo Gabriel Hernández Hernández, Municipal President of Ocotlán about InnovaWaste.

For his part, Carlos del Río Madrigal, President of CMIC said: “Innovation has its main foundation in collaboration, and we are sure that with Hacking Hub we will be able to connect and articulate all the players in the construction industry in our state of more efficient, inclusive and equitable way ”, on the problem that InnovaBrick seeks to solve.

Hacking Hub has a bag of 100,000 pesos to recognize and promote projects that stand out in one of the following categories:

New Idea Category: prize of 50 thousand pesos in cash and specialized mentoring.

Existing Projects Category: prize of 50 thousand pesos in smart money , in addition to specialized training, personalized advice and strategic links for the development of the project.

“We have learned that any of us can have innovative ideas, that anyone has the potential to create solutions to our environment. We know that mentoring and collaboration are the key to achieving this, and the work of institutions, companies and innovative minds is the way to better evolution, ”said Libia Pérez, inviting all interested parties to register and participate.

All details and registration to the event can be found on the official event page .