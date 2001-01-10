Franchises

Cyberbookkeeping Made Easy

Take your accounting tasks online.
1 min read
As companies go virtual and more work is being done online, it's only natural that your company's accounting system can now be managed on the Web. At NetLedger, you can upload your QuickBook files securely or enter your information from scratch into your own private account on their site.

In addition to handling your accounting tasks, you can also run payroll online, give clients private access to their accounts with you, and give additional employees access to enter time and billing information as well as to enter and track expense reports.

Prices for NetLedger begin at $4.95 per user per month. Drawbacks of using an online accounting solution? Speed. Ultimately, software is much faster than Web-based tools, even if you use a fast-speed connection. However, compared to their online competitors, NetLedger has received high marks for speed.

With a 30-day free trial, you really have nothing to lose by giving it a try.

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.

