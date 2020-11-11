What to do if a Good End 2020 promotion is not respected

November 11, 2020 3 min read

In the 2019 edition of Buen Fin , 661 complaints were registered with the Federal Consumer Prosecutor's Office (Profeco). The products with the most complaints were electronics, displays, laptops and technology equipment in general. Meanwhile, department and self-service stores such as Walmart, Sam's Club and Liverpool concentrated 62% of the total complaints reported, according to data from the agency.

“As customers, we must be aware of our purchase and assert our rights by reporting any possible abuse by stores to Profeco; either by not respecting the price or the promotion, or by deception in advertising or false promises ”, warns Sebastián Medrano, director of Coru.com .

"If you are a victim of any type of abuse by an establishment, the most important thing is to have the evidence that supports the events that occurred and file a complaint with Profeco," adds Medrano.

How to proceed in case of abuse by a business:

1. Evidence of the situation

Gather some evidence that gives evidence to corroborate the situation. Whether you take a photo, you have the promotional or email where you appreciate the promise of the store and the consumption ticket with the breach by the business.

2. Approach the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) through one of its various channels

Social Networks: Facebook ( ProfecoOficial ) and Twitter ( @Profeco )

Profeco telephone line: for Mexico City 5625 6700 and the Interior of the Republic 01 (800) 468 8722

By instant WhatsApp: 55 80 78 04 88, 55 80 78 04 85 and 55 80 78 03 44

3. Follow-up to clarification

For this, you must have the documents requested by the Profeco advisor and verify the status of the complaint through the indicated means.

