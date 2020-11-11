Support your favorite restaurant: order direct

November 11, 2020 4 min read

Do you love the food from your favorite restaurant ? Sure yes, but do you know that you, as a consumer, are a key player in creating a business environment that benefits the entire sector? One of the main learnings that the restaurant industry has had in recent months is that, if before a website itself was desirable, now it is essential.

According to figures from the National Chamber of the Restaurant and Seasoned Food Industry ( Canirac ) and the National Institute of Statistics and Geography ( INEGI ), the health contingency in recent months has generated that 72.6% of food and beverage businesses have seen a decrease in demand for their products. For this reason, digital channels will be the main tool that will allow them to continue working and reach their clients' homes.

I share four positive impacts that you generate by ordering directly on the website of local businesses:

1. Closer and more personalized: By ordering directly on the restaurant's website, you have the certainty that it is not just another order: you are part of a community. When the establishments have the information, it is easier for them to get to know you better, maintain the thread of a quality service and give you a closer treatment, even offering you more attractive promotions that benefit both you and them.

2. You generate a stronger digital ecosystem: The more restaurants join to have their own technological channels, they will be strengthened in the long term, allowing them to capitalize on best practices, as well as take advantage of all the tradition that they have accumulated in services and innovative experiences for the benefit of their diners.

In Mexico, 22.8% of food businesses are run by the owners and their family / Image: Depositphotos.com

3. You create a fairer value chain: Every time you order directly from an establishment's page, you pay for the creation of a value chain with better conditions for all those who are part of it: restaurateurs, delivery men and you, like client. By stopping outsourcing digital services, the restaurateur can have resources -which would otherwise be for the payment of excessive commissions- to be able to focus on what he knows: taking care that the flavors and experiences arrive as quickly and best as possible to his customers. diners.

4. You support the local economy: In Mexico, 22.8% of food businesses are run by the owners and their families, according to the Mexican Restaurant Association, therefore, by encouraging direct purchases, you support the strengthening of the local restaurant industry, on which more than two million families depend.

Restaurants are a fundamental part of everyday life. It is not by chance that in Mexico there is a remarkable culinary tradition: they connect us with our childhood, they present us with dishes that are a passport to other countries. As customers, to the extent that we privilege their own channels to order food, we allow them to have greater control over their business: to know what we like, what are the most interesting promotions. And the best: being a thread that keeps us close.