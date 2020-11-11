Announcement

Are you an entrepreneur in Mexico? This initiative seeks to give you 100,000 dollars to help you

The Wadhwani Foundation launched the "Wadhwani Sahayata" program that supports Mexican entrepreneurs through intensive expert consulting at no cost to entrepreneurs.
Image credit: Fundación Wadhwani

2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Wadhwani Foundation announced the launch of the Wadhwani Sahayata Initiative , created to help Small and Medium Enterprises ( SMEs ) in response to the COVID-19 crisis and with which it intends to intervene at least 4,000 companies in the next 12 months.

The economic crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on various sectors of the economy, but it is SMEs that have had the greatest impact.

Given this, the Wadhwani Foundation allied with KPMG , Deloitte , EY and other consulting firms to provide intensive support for entrepreneurs for 16-18 weeks at no cost to ensure their stabilization.

Wadhwani Sahayata is worth one hundred thousand dollars (USD $ 100,000) per company , at no cost, for selected companies. It consists of changing from a defensive strategy to an offensive through an integrated transformation plan. Stabilized and ready-to-grow SMEs get support through the Wadhwani Advantage App for the next 24 months.

The Sahayata program is already active in the states of Chihuahua and Yucatán. Other states such as Nuevo León, the State of Mexico, Jalisco and Sonora, are already in negotiations with the Foundation to roll out this initiative as soon as possible. There are currently more than 300 SMEs enrolled in the program and the impact is expected to scale on a large scale in Mexico.

To apply to be a beneficiary of the program, you must enter the website: https://advantage.wfglobal.org/la/admisiones/ . If the companies are selected, the foundation will contact them directly via email to indicate the next steps and start date. Restrictions apply.

