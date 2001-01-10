IRS Offers A Helping Hand

Knowledge is power, so request this free informational CD from the IRS.

January 10, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The IRS is trying to improve its direct interactions with small businesses by making more resources available to them. One of the IRS's first initiatives in meeting these goals is the updated Small Business Resource Guide CD 2000. Now in its second edition, this free CD-ROM was developed jointly by the IRS and the SBA. The CD-ROM can be ordered by calling (800) 829-3676 or online at http://www.irs.gov/bus_info/sm_bus/smbus-cd.html. It's packed with publications, alerts, tutorials and other useful reference materials regarding government regulations. As a bonus, the SBA has included materials relative to financing, hiring employees, record keeping and developing a business plan.