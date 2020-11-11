7 Things We Should Have In Our House Before Welcoming Guests This Festive Season

November 11, 2020 3 min read

The festive season means guests. It's the time of year when guests arrive, and hosts are stressed around the thoughts of how to prepare for the looming arrival. With COVID-19 in the picture this year, the number of guests may be less, but there will also be an additional need to be over cautious and prepared with the necessary measures to prevent COVID-19.

Whatever may be the scenario, it is extremely important that your guests feel welcomed and at home. It is important that your Diwali decor reflects happiness and positivity towards those arriving to enjoy the day with you. Here are some things that you should have in your house before welcoming your guests this season.

Sanitizer at the entrance

With the pandemic hitting us, sanitization has become an imperative and integral part of our lives. While you open-heartedly welcome your guests, it is extremely necessary that you welcome them with all the necessary precautions in place. Hence, having a sanitizer dispenser at the entrance is the need of the hour.

A firm yet comfortable sofa set with a beautiful center table

The main attraction point of your house is your drawing room. It is the focal point of the seating and so a neatly and beautifully crafted Sofa set with a complementing center table is a must. Diwali evenings in such a comfortable and soothing setting can lead to memorable pictures and an unforgettable time. It is the best time to invest in some beautiful furniture pieces or artifacts that you’ve been wanting. Retail therapy always helps, and it is great to have something beautiful this festive season to show off your taste and style.

Spacious arrangement in the living space

It is necessary that you maintain a good layout of the living space which is cohesive for the seating, movement and provides enough space for snacks and drinks on correctly placed furniture. Compact living space may lead to clumsiness which may even lead to worsened scenarios, hence keeping it simple, spacious, and fun this Diwali.

A cozy dining set

An exquisitely designed dining set that adds authenticity to your food delicacies and take your guests by awe. You can have sit down dinners or alternatively lay a buffet if you have more than the usual number of guests. But what remains important is how well you serve it and for that remember to choose a dinner set that compliments your aura.

Soothing lights

Ensure that you have chosen the right lighting tone which allows guests to relax and creates a festive evening vibe. Lights also add to setting the mood of your gathering. Fair lightning adds to the happy vibes and photogenic setting.

Music

Do not overdo the music. It is very important that you set it at the right decibel so that guests are comfortable and can chat yet feel the vibe you want to create.

Flowers and candles

The use of flowers is a good idea to add the ethnic vibe. Additionally, the use of candles can always light up any space and are mostly economical if done in moderation to create a great festive energy.

We are sure with the application of the above tips; your home will be all set to spread a welcoming vibe to your guests and the new COVID-Diwali will be one memory to keep for a lifetime. However, we hope for no such sanitizer inclusive Diwali in the coming years.