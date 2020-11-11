Hewlett Packard Enterprise Partners With Wipro To Deliver Hybrid Cloud With HPE GreenLake

November 11, 2020 3 min read

Bengaluru-based Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) on Wednesday announced plans to partner with Wipro Limited to jointly deliver their portfolio of hybrid cloud and infrastructure solutions as a service. Wipro will leverage HPE GreenLake across its managed services portfolio to offer a pay-per-use model that is subscription-based, agile, elastic, and offers a consistent cloud experience. Customers will be able to fast track their digital transformation efforts by eliminating the need for upfront capital investment and over-provisioning costs, while enjoying the benefits of on-premises control, security and compliance.

This partnership is an extension of a decades’ long collaboration between HPE and Wipro that has successfully been delivering workplace transformation and data center modernization solutions to customers from various industry verticals across the globe.

“Workspace dynamics are continuously evolving, and more enterprises are keen to adopt the hybrid model,” said Wipro’s senior vice-president and global head of cloud and infrastructure services Kiran Desai, in a statement. “Wipro’s workplace transformation offering along with HPE GreenLake will deliver a compelling digital workplace through as-a-service model. We will leverage our unique capabilities to enhance employee experiences and build a collaborative, intelligent, flexible, and sustainable workplace to help customers achieve transformative outcomes.”

COVID-19 has forced businesses of all sizes to reassess and accelerate their digital transformation plans, especially concerning the creation of hybrid workplaces to enable remote work. Wipro virtuadesk, Wipro’s desktop as-a-service offering, delivered with HPE GreenLake, will enable customers to ensure business continuity by modernizing their workplace ecosystem with a robust, AI (artificial intelligence), analytics, and automation-powered VDI (virtual desktop infrastructure) solution. The joint solution will also bring speed and agility to application access along with centralized IT management for customized disaster recovery plans.

As a result, customers will be able to manage a variety of workloads to create high-performance virtual compute environments that deliver agile, intelligent and modernized workplaces. The joint offering has already seen success across the banking, financial services, healthcare and insurance industries, as it has helped customers achieve transformative outcomes ranging from seamless user experience to operational efficiency, and productivity enhancements.

“We are excited to build on the decades’ long partnership we have built with Wipro as we help customers address their workforce’s most immediate remote work challenges”, said HPE GreenLake Cloud Services senior vice president and general manager Keith White. “In this new normal brought on by COVID-19, customers have been turning to HPE more and more for our broad portfolio of secure VDI infrastructure solutions to match their specific use cases or workloads. We look forward to continuing to roll out our joint solution with Wipro and enabling customers to benefit from the agility and flexibility of HPE GreenLake while also offering the security and control of an on-premises deployment.”

The platform offers a range of cloud services that accelerate innovation, including cloud services for compute, container management, data protection, HPC, machine learning operations, networking, SAP HANA, and storage, VDI, and VMs and is rapidly growing with over $4 billion in total contract value, over 700 partners selling HPE GreenLake, and more than 1000 customers in all industry sectors and sizes including Fortune 500 companies.