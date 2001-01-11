Burger King Corp. And UrbanCityFoods LLC Reach Agreement

<b></b>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Miami-Burger King Corp. and LaVan Hawkins' UrbanCityFoods LLC announced that they've reached an agreement where all litigation and other disputes between the parties will be dismissed or resolved and Hawkins' UrbanCityFoods will sell its 23 restaurants in the Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit, and Washington, DC areas to the corporation. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Representatives for both sides said the transactions would be completed on a staggered schedule over the next several weeks, allowing for a smooth transition with minimal disruption at the restaurant level.

"We are extremely pleased to have resolved our differences with Mr. Hawkins and that we have structured an agreement that will allow for an orderly turnover of the restaurants," said Barry Blum, chief legal counsel for Burger King. "It is our hope that none of these restaurants will be closed for more than 72 hours and that as many staff members as possible will remain with the new management."

Blum said Burger King is expected to retain ownership of the five restaurants in Atlanta and plans to re-franchise the remaining restaurants in Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit and Washington, DC to existing franchisees.

"Mr. Hawkins is very pleased with the resolution of the matter and is glad that he and his staff can now concentrate on running their other highly successful businesses," said Willie Gary and Alex L. Parrish, who negotiated the settlement on behalf of Hawkins' UrbanCityFoods. They noted a key aspect of the settlement is that the restaurants will remain open to serve their communities. -PR Newswire

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market