PUBG Mobile Announces India Re-entry Plan

November 12, 2020 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

PUBG Corporation, creator of PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS also known as PUBG and subsidiary of South Korea’s KRAFTON, Inc., on Thursday announced that it is preparing to launch ‘PUBG Mobile India’ in India soon. The company claims that the game is specifically created for the Indian market.

The popular shooting game was banned in September along with 117 Chinese apps by the Government of India citing security concerns. Since then the South Korean parent company has been plotting its return to the second most populous Internet user country.

Few days back, Entrepreneur India reported how the company has been doing the groundwork to mark its return to its biggest market.

The company in the recent statement also revealed its plans to provide a secure and healthy gameplay environment alongside investments to cultivate local video game, esports, entertainment, and IT industries.

To allay the government concerns, the company has announced that privacy and security of Indian player data will be top priority for PUBG Corporation. It will further conduct regular audits and verifications on the storage systems holding Indian users’ personally identifiable information to reinforce security and ensure that their data is safely managed.

The company to build a healthy gameplay environment, its in-game content will be improved and tailored to reflect local needs. PUBG Corporation will be customizing various aspects of the game for Indian users such as game will be set in a virtual simulation training ground, new characters in the game will be clothed, and green hit effects to reflect the virtual nature of the game. To curb long hours of gaming, the company will include a game time restriction.

To bridge the gap and establish better connection with India, PUBG Corporation will create an Indian subsidiary. The Indian company is expected to hire more than 100 employees specializing in business, esports, and game development.

KRAFTON also has announced that it will invest $100 million in India to cultivate the local video game, esports, entertainment, and IT industries. The company wishes to host exclusive esports events, which will feature tournaments with larger cash prize.