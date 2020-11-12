A new way of thinking: the ingredient to create innovation

November 12, 2020 4 min read

Three international specialists made a call to strengthen collaboration at all levels, to achieve innovative ideas that mean a change in societies.

The need for scientific collaboration to solve problems

Darío Gil, director of IBM Research , spoke about the urgency to accelerate scientific discovery to maximize its impact on solving problems facing the world and that are increasingly complex.

Darío Gil / Image: Courtesy

He stressed that the acceleration of the scientific process is possible because they are experiencing a revolution in the world of computing, and this future is based on the convergence of three fundamental paradigms: bits, neurons and qubits. Artificial intelligence is transforming and accelerating the process of scientific discovery to develop new collaborative models and solve problems in society.

From entrepreneur to CEO, what stage are you in?

Daniel Marcos, CEO of The Growth Institute , and who has been an entrepreneur for more than 22 years, knows that each leader needs his own system that allows him to run his own company; however, during his talk with entrepreneurs, he shared some elements that should be considered during the journey from entrepreneur to CEO.

Daniel Marcos / Image: Courtesy

The entrepreneur has the mentality of the new business but must surround himself with a person with a technical mentality and another person with a management mentality. Stage 2 "Grow Up": The first level leader defines the direction and learns to delegate responsibilities 1 to 1.

The first level leader defines the direction and learns to delegate responsibilities 1 to 1. Stage 3 “Scale Up”: The second-level leader creates teams, coaches, learns to communicate clearly and efficiently, simplifies strategy and systems.

The second-level leader creates teams, coaches, learns to communicate clearly and efficiently, simplifies strategy and systems. Stage 4 "Master your industry": The CEO is the strategic innovator within the company, the catalyst for change and becomes the head of the organizational culture.

Marcos stressed that CEOs and leaders must focus first on themselves. Some tips that are part of the executive education system are:

Routine Sets You Free: Establish a routine from the moment you wake up and wake up. The 25 year framework: think about your long-term projects. Deliberate practice: if you have doubts or a problem, look for the experts, consult them and do what they recommend! Entrepreneur time system: divide your week into: execution days, preparation days and rest days. Do not have an office in the office: when you go to the office, work as a team and approach those responsible for each area.

How to add value to investment in cybersecurity?

Justin Fier, director of Cyber Intelligence and Analytics , presented the most recent trends in cyber tools or cyber AI, mainly related to security, to optimize the work environments of organizations and interactions with partners. The speaker revealed that less than a third of corporations are monitoring atypical behaviors in the workforce through cloud tracking, and it is an area of opportunity for business in the short term, but the best ways must be sought. to achieve it.

Justin Fier / Image: Courtesy

Fier highlighted the role that tools such as machine learning will have to strengthen work environments and information exchange, which will undoubtedly take collaboration to another level. In this sense, it will be important to strengthen the security of corporations, since the incidence of attacks has increased in recent years, and one of the best strategies to achieve this is to increase the presence of this type of issue in the current educational system.