The best offers of games, accessories and video game consoles that you can buy in El Buen Fin

November 12, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Finally the Good End arrived accompanied with endless offers and excellent promotions. For all gamers and fans of video games, we have good news for you, many of the brands have applied great discounts on their products and now you can have them at home. From game controls, steering wheels, Xbox, Nintendo, PlayStation video games, Consoles and more. We leave you a list of the best proposals.

Video game

Now you can have at home that game that you wanted so much. Many even have the function to interact with your friends in the same game. So there are no more excuses and look it up on the list.

1. FIFA 21

2. Call of Duty

3. Super Mario 3D All Stars

4. God of War

accessories

In addition to the wide variety of video games that you can purchase, you can also complement your console and your game with new accessories. Don't be afraid, get to know them and add extra adrenaline.

1. Gaming headphones

2. Joy controls

3. Case for Nintendo Switch

4. Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

5. Racing Simulator Steering Wheel for Xbox One and PC

6. Xbox Wireless Controller

Consoles

It is the perfect time to get a new game console. Get to know each of them and choose the best option to take home.

1. Nintendo Switch Lite console

2. Xbox One console

3. Sony PlayStation Classic

4. Nintendo Switch Console

