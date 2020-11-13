How to create a high performance content strategy for startups

November 13, 2020 5 min read

As we know, Content Marketing is no longer a new and simple concept to carry out as when it was born as a strategy. A few years ago its implementation represented a competitive advantage for companies and although it has been a practice in the business world for a long time, including startups , it does not mean that it is correctly executed in the case of having one, since you can take the risk of staying far behind your competitors.

Content Marketing is relevant, as it is a method that directs traffic to your site by creating content for your potential customers and, in this way, establishing a relationship with them so that at some point they feel ready to buy from you.

At 5th Content Marketing Study for LATAM and Spain carried out by Genwords indicates that, of the total of the companies studied, 43.1% have a content strategy ... that a large part of the companies investigated recognize that the production of quality content is the most difficult part of a content strategy and many look to outsource it as a strategy. Therefore, Content Marketing went from being a fashionable term to being an established technique developed by the different sectors… aware that delivering quality content to audiences is an effective and successful strategy. When creating a content strategy, you should keep in mind that its generation is the core point and that there are different types of content that you can use.

At G2 Consultores we suggest Blogging, as one of the best strategies for this, it is an Inbound Marketing tool that will help you (among other things) to disseminate information of interest to both your users and potential ones. This can occur on your own site (your own medium such as your website) that may involve your own content, other publications related to the industry you belong to. You can include it as text, images, infographics or videos.

Likewise, you can make a more technical document ( White paper) or newsletters as a strong magnet for potential customers who have already advanced in your conversion funnel, with this type of documents you can obtain more references such as their email to send them another type of information that will captivate you. On the other hand, the pandemic has forced the dissemination of content through webinars , a strategy that works very well in this context (and in the future) because it allows you to add value to an important group of people at the same time.

Content Marketing also allows you to approach people or companies that are in the different stages of the digital funnel, since the traffic generated will come from:

Organic search when content is sufficiently optimized to rank well. Free (organic) and paid social media posts. Content shared because someone read to you and found it to be of sufficient value for someone else to know about it. Media that replicate your content for the value it generates and because it is ad hoc to their strategy.

Because Content Marketing seeks to attract an audience with high-value content, we suggest that it be attractive, informative, educational, and entertaining for them. Remember that it is not about doing something that you want, but about what your audience is interested in.

On the other hand, you should consider the following data if you still have doubts to implement it:

70% of marketers are actively investing in content marketing.

Per dollar, content marketing produces 3 times more leads than outbound marketing.

70% of the surveys said that SEO is better than PPC for generating sales.

55% of marketers say blogging content creation is their top priority.

86% of marketers say that having a good content strategy is the main key to their success.

89% of content marketers say they measure content marketing success by increasing website traffic.

If you manage to implement these steps, we assure you that you can have effective results for your company. If you are someone who does not know how to carry out a high performance Content Marketing strategy, we suggest you approach an expert.