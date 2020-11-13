Google Photos: Say goodbye to free unlimited storage

November 13, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Google announced that it will end free unlimited image storage from its Google Photos service.

As of June 21, 2021, Google will charge to save images from 15 GB. The monthly prices would go from 1.99 dollars (about 40 Mexican pesos) for 100 GB.

Image: Google

According to the tech giant's statement, this change is because it wants to improve Google Photos.

“Since many of you rely on Google Photos to store your memories, it is important that it is not only a great product, but also continues to meet your needs for the long term. In order to welcome more memories and create Google Photos for the future, we changed our policy of unlimited high-quality storage, ”Google noted.

You don't have to worry about downloading all your photos at once. David Lieb, product manager for Google Photos, tweeted that more than 80% of users will be able to continue uploading images for about 3 more years before they run out of space and that this price will only apply to content that is uploaded from June 21.