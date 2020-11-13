Google for Startups Accelerator bets on Latin American women in its Winter 2020 edition

November 13, 2020 5 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

After an arduous selection process, Google for Startups is pleased to announce the 12 Latin American companies selected for the Winter 2020 version of the Google for Startups Accelerator LATAM . This program is aimed at startups in a growth stage from all over Latin America. The program will start in November, will last three months, and will be totally virtual.

It is the most diverse group in the history of Accelerator LATAM. Not only because they come from eight Latin American countries and participate in different industries , but because in this edition, six of the 12 selected companies have female co-founders , which represents the largest female presence in the history of the program in the region.

For the selected companies, Accelerator's expertise will be crucial in defining their priorities and cementing their future growth. For that they will have the support of dozens of mentors and expert speakers on business issues; marketing, branding and public relations; organizational culture, artificial intelligence and machine learning ; and Google Ads, Google Cloud and Android Play ; among other technologies and organizational skills.

For the first time, Google for Startups will make available to companies a content-on-demand platform that can be accessed by all teams within companies. That decision comes after Accelerator Latam made its first online edition in the middle of the year.

Among other changes, Accelerator included in its last edition a section dedicated to sharing the best practices of remote and geographically distributed work, and reinforced the contents related to economy, finance and investor relations, given the urgency of these issues in the midst of the crisis . In addition, the program offers virtual spaces for relationship and mentoring, which can help selected entrepreneurs to build contacts effectively.

The 12 selected startups stand out for the talent of their teams and their proven ability to create global solutions to problems present in the region. Accelerator will allow entrepreneurs to learn from the best, scale their products, overcome technological challenges and establish connections with entrepreneurship networks in the region and in Silicon Valley, in order to become agents of change and innovation in the ecosystem of our region. .

The companies belong to market segments such as education, ecommerce, professional services (human resources), health and smart cities:

Upon completion of the program, these startups will become part of the prestigious international group of alumni of Google Launchpad Accelerator, where they will join other large-scale Latin American companies such as Canasta Rosa, Ben & Frank, Platzi, Konfio, Ualá, La Haus, Ripio, ComparaOnline , Tienda Nube, and Miroculus, among others.

