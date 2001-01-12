Franchise Exhibition To Focus On Franchising in Europe

<b></b>

January 12, 2001 1 min read

London-The British & International Franchise Exhibition, organized in cooperation with the International Franchise Association, is taking place April 6 and 7 at Wembley Arena, London. The event is the climax of three European franchise events, following exhibitions in Portugal and France in March.

The London exhibition features a dedicated international pavilion supported by the U.S.-based IFA, the U.S. Commercial Service and the American Embassy in London and Business Link London West, an UK government supported organization.

Further UK support is offered from members of the private sector, including FranFIND consulting firm and UK-based Franchise World and Business Franchise magazines. "London is a natural gateway to Europe and the English-speaking world for many international franchisors," said Angela Bachfeld, an international franchise specialist with FranFIND. "It's no surprise that the London show attracts more and more leading franchise experts and investors from Europe and the United States."

The exhibition will run concurrently with the Master Franchise Conference that addresses topics of importance to existing and prospective master franchise licensees. Information can be found at www.franinfo.co.uk.