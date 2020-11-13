Shark Tank México

VIDEO: This proposal is so ridiculous that Arturo Elías Ayub begged his teammates at Shark Tank MX not to give him money

The sharks could not contain their laughter when they received the pitch from Bronci Floti.
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

What do you think would be the most absurd product (too good to be true) that they could present to Shark Tank Mexico investors?

This week the sharks on the popular show came across Bronci Floti, a suntan lotion that "allows people to float in the water as if they were in the Dead Sea." Such an incredible product could be the solution to avoiding accidents in the ocean and would open up a world of opportunities for tourism.

Bronci Floti was a product that was supposed to be made from a mixture of Dead Sea salt and tar to make the swimmer waterproof. The entrepreneur who presented the pitch asked for two million pesos for 20% of the company.

The sharks reacted in disbelief and amazement when they saw the test of the "product" in an inflatable wading pool.

However, and more wonderful than porducto heard, Bronci Floti was a joke by the influencers Benshorts who introduced an unprecedented time of the fifth season of the program. The "entrepreneur" was actually nothing more and nothing less than the comedian Jesús Guzmán and the product, of course, was false.

Beyond the joke, this video is a perfect example of how not to pitch to investors.

What do you think about this product"?

