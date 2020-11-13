Hostage reported at Ubisoft offices in Montreal

November 13, 2020 2 min read

By Sergio López Aguirre

The parent company of Ubisoft, the video game developer studio, is located in Montreal, Canada , and on Friday the 13th of 2020, various authorities and local media began to report high police activity at Ubisoft's offices, where several point to a possible hostage-taking at the scene.

Officers have been sent to the location following a 911 call. Specialized #SPVM officers are on site inspecting the premises. There are no injuries reported. https://t.co/omrH0sYHbQ - Police Montréal (@SPVM) November 13, 2020

According to the first reports from the Montreal police, the special team came due to a previous call to 911 without giving many details about it, but they point out that no person has been injured so far.

In any case, the mayor of the city of Montreal, Valerie Plante, has asked citizens and neighbors to avoid the area for greater security, while she maintains constant communication with the Montreal police force.

No threat has been identified for now. We are currently evacuating the building. #SPVM https://t.co/7g7eHU2B1T - Police Montréal (@SPVM) November 13, 2020

Both the latest tweets from the Montreal Mayor and Police have been in just over an hour and there is no update on this.

Mon équipe is in communication étroite avec le @SPVM et nous surveillons la situation de près. Nous invitons les Montréalais • is to avoid the Mile-End section. #polmtl - Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) November 13, 2020

So far it is also unknown how many people are in the Ubisoft building in Montreal, Canada, this also due to the pandemic that occurs and if some do work remotely from their homes.