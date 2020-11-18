Become a More Efficient Business with This Project and Product Management Bundle

November 18, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

is everything in business, especially during a pandemic. There are many steps you can take to make your company run more efficiently, but you'll need the right training to ensure you're doing everything to the best of your ability. That's where The 2021 Project & Product Manager Essentials Bundle can come in handy.

This nine-course, 11-hour bundle will give you an introduction to Agile, Trello, Kanban, JIRA, and Scrum, all of which will help you optimize your processes and get the most out of your team.

You'll learn how to create user stories with Agile Scrum, describing a product feature or requirement from a user's perspective. This can be the simplest way to determine how to add value to business projects and products and deliver early returns on investment. From there, you'll examine how to utilize user stories to manage product requirements and eliminate a backlog in production.

Take a deep dive into project management, and you'll understand what needs to happen in order for a project to be successful. You'll explore all the different people and groups that are involved in a project and know how to bring them together in a collaborative, positive effort.

From there, you'll start to get up to speed with some of the prime technology that can help you. You'll learn about Trello, one of the top project management tools on the market, and understand how to use it with your team to streamline projects. You'll also explore Kanban, a method for on-time delivery of tasks that is crucial to successfully implementing Agile.

By the end of these courses, you'll be able to run your operations and projects more efficiently than ever. Right now, The 2021 Project & Product Manager Essentials Bundle is on sale for $39.99.