Project Management

Become a More Efficient Business with This Project and Product Management Bundle

Learn Agile Scrum, Trello, Kanban, and more.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Become a More Efficient Business with This Project and Product Management Bundle
Image credit: Startup Stock Photos

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Efficiency is everything in business, especially during a pandemic. There are many steps you can take to make your company run more efficiently, but you'll need the right training to ensure you're doing everything to the best of your ability. That's where The 2021 Project & Product Manager Essentials Bundle can come in handy.

This nine-course, 11-hour bundle will give you an introduction to Agile, Trello, Kanban, JIRA, and Scrum, all of which will help you optimize your processes and get the most out of your team.

You'll learn how to create user stories with Agile Scrum, describing a product feature or requirement from a user's perspective. This can be the simplest way to determine how to add value to business projects and products and deliver early returns on investment. From there, you'll examine how to utilize user stories to manage product requirements and eliminate a backlog in production.

Take a deep dive into project management, and you'll understand what needs to happen in order for a project to be successful. You'll explore all the different people and groups that are involved in a project and know how to bring them together in a collaborative, positive effort. 

From there, you'll start to get up to speed with some of the prime technology that can help you. You'll learn about Trello, one of the top project management tools on the market, and understand how to use it with your team to streamline projects. You'll also explore Kanban, a method for on-time delivery of tasks that is crucial to successfully implementing Agile.

By the end of these courses, you'll be able to run your operations and projects more efficiently than ever. Right now, The 2021 Project & Product Manager Essentials Bundle is on sale for $39.99.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Project Management

This Agile-Focused Project Management Tool Can Make Your Team More Efficient

Project Management

This $40 Bundle Can Teach You the Project Management Skills You Need to Thrive

Project Management

Run Your Business More Efficiently with Taskolly Project Management Software