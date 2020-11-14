The Executive Selection: Ascots & Chapels

November 14, 2020 1 min read

British luxury tailoring house Ascots and Chapels is infusing traditional tailoring techniques with modern design principles in its Autumn Winter 2020 collection. Aptly called Heritage Redefined, the collection gives a new look for the three-piece suit, a classic piece showcasing sophisticated panache that has comfort taking precedence as well.

Source: Ascots & Chapels

For dapper looks that will easily fit in today’s wardrobes, casual separate and smart tailored pieces are also included. The mix and match options bring in versatility to the pieces, thereby ensuring that the personality of the wearer shines.

