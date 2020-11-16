Fashion

UAE-Based The Gate Business Services Invests US$7 Million In Russian Fashion Brand Maison D'Angelann

Launched in 2014 by Anna Chibisova and Angelika Svyatash, Maison D'angelann has built a reputation among a new generation of women who want to acquire modern, luxurious fashion at competitive prices.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
UAE-Based The Gate Business Services Invests US$7 Million In Russian Fashion Brand Maison D'Angelann
Image credit: Shutterstock.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Gate Business Services, a UAE-based investment and real estate consultancy, has announced its acquisition of a majority stake in Russian fashion brand, Maison D’angelann.

The company’s investment of US$7 million is aimed at helping the Moscow-headquartered fashion line to grow into a global fashion design and manufacturing house. The brand is already distributed in the United States of America, Russia, France, Monte Carlo, Saint-Tropez, and the GCC.

“Through this partnership with The Gate Business Services, the company will witness a major restructuring in order to become one of the most famous international brands and compete in the fashion industry,” said Anna Chibisova, Founding Partner, Maison D’angelann. "We have plans to further develop the brand and open more branches and outlets to reach a wider segment of the public while keeping our competitive prices and outstanding quality."

Launched in 2014 by Chibisova and Angelika Svyatash, Maison D’angelann has built a reputation among a new generation of women who want to acquire modern, luxurious fashion at competitive prices. It has been compared to the likes of fast fashion labels like H&M and ZARA, which compete with larger fashion brands by creating inspiring designs for new generations.

The Gate Business Services' investment will see Maison D’angelann build on its strengths by reinforcing the fashion market’s need for designs that meet the desires of a new generation that aspires to break free from old fashion lines, and create new trends that are more liberal in terms of both design and quality.

Related: Rebuilding A More Sustainable Fashion Industry After COVID-19

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Fashion

Isabel Marant accused of plagiarizing Purépecha textiles

Fashion

A Second-Hand Louis Vuitton Bag With Holes for Sale for More Than $11,000

Business Connect

Rebuilding A More Sustainable Fashion Industry After COVID-19