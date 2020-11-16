UAE-Based The Gate Business Services Invests US$7 Million In Russian Fashion Brand Maison D'Angelann

November 16, 2020 2 min read

The Gate Business Services, a UAE-based investment and real estate consultancy, has announced its acquisition of a majority stake in Russian fashion brand, Maison D’angelann.

The company’s investment of US$7 million is aimed at helping the Moscow-headquartered fashion line to grow into a global fashion design and manufacturing house. The brand is already distributed in the United States of America, Russia, France, Monte Carlo, Saint-Tropez, and the GCC.

“Through this partnership with The Gate Business Services, the company will witness a major restructuring in order to become one of the most famous international brands and compete in the fashion industry,” said Anna Chibisova, Founding Partner, Maison D’angelann. "We have plans to further develop the brand and open more branches and outlets to reach a wider segment of the public while keeping our competitive prices and outstanding quality."

Launched in 2014 by Chibisova and Angelika Svyatash, Maison D’angelann has built a reputation among a new generation of women who want to acquire modern, luxurious fashion at competitive prices. It has been compared to the likes of fast fashion labels like H&M and ZARA, which compete with larger fashion brands by creating inspiring designs for new generations.

The Gate Business Services' investment will see Maison D’angelann build on its strengths by reinforcing the fashion market’s need for designs that meet the desires of a new generation that aspires to break free from old fashion lines, and create new trends that are more liberal in terms of both design and quality.

