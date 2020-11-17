Redefining Luxury And Expression This Festive Season

November 17, 2020 5 min read

The jewelry market has certainly evolved in the past few years, with people steering away from ideas of pomp and show towards more minimal and timeless pieces. Zoya, a Titan Company product, captures this growth with exquisite designs that are delicate, modern, meticulously crafted and intelligently constructed as neckpieces, bracelets, earrings and much more.

“I think brides today will want pieces that are versatile and can be worn with multiple looks. And this collection spans a variety that will go with so much. You can wear it to work, to a brunch with your friends or to an intimate wedding. There are statement pieces, delicate bracelets and each piece is feminine and adds to the overall look,” said Gauri Khan, the brand ambassador for Zoya.

When it comes to events such as weddings, festivals and other occasions to dress up a modern and classic approach is on the rise, which is driven by a sense of personal style. Khan emphasized on fashion and jewelry being an important tool to express one’s personality and unique sense of style.

“I don’t follow trends. I think style is something that outlives a fad, and so I always like things that are classic. Zoya is like that, it’s stylish, modern, and the craftsmanship will stand the test of time,” Khan added.

She also shared some tips for wearing the right jewelry on your big day. Khan believes that just life clothes for suited body types, jewelry must be chosen to fit one’s face cut and must work in tandem with the outfit of your choice.

With all the festivities around the corner jewelry becomes one of the most important parts of the celebration. “We have seen 90 per cent year-on-year recovery in Zoya over the last quarter and we are looking at growing in the third quarter. With the launch of our boutique in Bengaluru and new collection ‘Rooted’ last month, we are optimistic about the festive season. Rooted, our latest collection, draws on motifs from the world's rainforests as a symbol of strength. The collection is very versatile and has been very well received so far," said Ajoy Chawla, CEO, jewelry division of Titan Company.

Zoya and a future for luxury fashion

Zoya has made its mark for the metamorphosis of luxury fashion to something more authentic and unique to an individual. With an evident change in buying patterns since the COVID-19 pandemic, they have adopted appointment selling and home visits which proves to be an efficient way of connecting with customers and incorporating their personal styles.

“We have a process in place wherein jewelry advisors assess the need of the customer and take them on virtual walkthroughs of collections and products based on their criteria to understand the customer’s taste and assist them in shortlisting and purchasing the products based on their requirements. Video call selling has helped us widen our reach beyond the local footprint and enabled customers to make purchases without stepping out of the comfort and convenience of their homes,” said Chawla.

The brand has also taken the plunge to revive several sectors impacted due to the pandemic and a consequent liquidity crunch. Jewelry vendors, karigars and craftsmen have experienced a downtrend in their businesses along with debts building up with stagnant work opportunities. Zoya’s initiative for karigar rehabilitation and supporting the ecosystem has been a priority that they have supported financially.

“There is the cultural capital that the brand dips into, bringing it alive by creating authentic stories, and there is the impeccable craftsmanship and international design language which appeals to this discerning group. India’s cultural capital was so rich and diverse that we felt there was an opportunity. However, while the soul of the brand is Indian, we wanted Zoya to be the best in the world because luxury is about indulgence in fineness, which is very unique,” he added.

With its quest for unveiling personalized luxury fashion and bringing out pieces that convey a statement in style and in spirit, Zoya is celebrating fashion for the modern woman. Their new launch ‘Rooted’ embodies that spirit which is a refreshing ornamentation opportunity for vibrant and spirited women from all walks of life.

Rooted – The resilience of rainforests

With ‘Rooted’, Zoya channelizes the essence of a woman’s journey that is a go-getter breaking away from patriarchal barriers, yet remains connected with her feminine self. Chawla describes Zoya’s collaboration with Khan for this collection as a symbolic one.

“She is a representative of the modern royalty of today and an embodiment of inner strength, the theme of our collection Rooted. She is a nurturer, and a successful designer with a remarkable aesthetic sensibility, both at the same time. She is discerning in her taste, well-travelled and has a social influence of her own. She is, what we can rightfully call, the Zoya woman,” said Chawla.

Khan described ‘Rooted’ as a spirited and vibrant collection that draws its inspiration from motifs of the world’s rainforests that have stood the test of time only to merge stronger. This collection is a celebration of women who display the same resilience as nurturers, caregivers and ambitious achievers in their own right.