Indian Startup MPL Sports Replaces Nike As Official Kit Sponsor Of Indian Cricket Team

November 17, 2020 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Board of Cricket Council of India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced that it has inked a deal with Mobile Premier League’s (MPL) sports subsidiary brand, MPL Sports, as the new kit sponsor and official merchandise partner for the Indian cricket team.

According to the agreement, MPL Sports has entered into a three-year agreement from November 2020 to December 2023. . The senior men and women and the under-19 teams are part of the deal for the new kits. Viewers will soon see the MPL sponsored Indian jersey in the upcoming men’s tour of Australia 2020-21.

Apart from jerseys, MPL Sports will also be allowed to sell licensed team India merchandise. MPL Sports will offer the jerseys and its wide range of team India merchandise to fans at affordable prices.

Currently, global sports merchandise brand Nike was sponsoring Team India’s apparel. According to a PTI report, Nike had a deal of five years from 2016 to 2020 where they paid INR 370 crore. However, the MPL Sports' sponsorship amount was not disclosed.

Jay Shah, honorary secretary, BCCI said, “The partnership leads us to a new frontier for Team India and for sports merchandising in the country. We look forward to working with a young Indian brand like MPL Sports to tap the potential that this sphere holds. This partnership aims at facilitating access to high-quality Indian cricket fan merchandise, including the coveted Indian cricket team jersey for cricket fans not just in the country but globally.”

Sourav Ganguly, president, BCCI, said, “We are delighted to announce the dawn of a new era for Indian cricket with the appointment of MPL Sports as the kit sponsor for the Indian men’s and women’s national cricket team until 2023. We look forward to MPL Sports adding a new chapter to the team’s kit, and bring Official BCCI licensed merchandise within easy and convenient reach for the billion-plus fans who cheer for Team India.”

Founded in 2018 by Sai Srinivas and Shubh Malhotra, MPL has emerged strong in the fantasy gaming segment in the country. The startup has been trying to embolden its association with favourite sports of the country, cricket. This year, the startup was among a flock of companies which sponsored one of the most popular T20 cricket tournaments IPL. Its rival Dream11, another fantasy gaming startup, had won the title sponsor of the tournament.

Commenting on the partnership, Abhishek Madhavan, senior vice-president, growth and marketing, MPL and MPL Sports, said, “India is a market with a billion cricket fans and we see a lot of potential in the underpenetrated merchandise market in India. We hope to partner closely with the BCCI and take all kinds of team India merchandise to the masses - with offline as well as online distribution at affordable prices. Associating with the Indian national cricket team is a matter of huge pride for us and we want every fan in the country to feel the same way and have access to the merchandise they can proudly flaunt.”