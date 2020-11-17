Coronavirus

A year ago, 'Patient 1' was infected with COVID-19

According to the South China Morning Post, the so-called "Patient One" was a 55-year-old from Hubei province.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
A year ago, &#39;Patient 1&#39; was infected with COVID-19
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This Tuesday the word "Wuhan" began to be a Trending Topic in various social networks because this November 17 marks the first anniversary of the discovery of 'Patient 1' of COVID-19 .

According to an investigation published in March by the Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post based on government data, the first contagion of the disease caused by the coronavirus SARSCoV2 occurred on November 17, 2019. According to the newspaper, the so-called “Patient One” was a 55-year-old from Hubei Province (of which Wuhan is the capital).

According to the newspaper, after this patient there were between one to five infections a day and, by December 20, there were already 60 infected. The Wuhan Municipal Health Commission reported the first case on January 5, pointing out that it was diagnosed on December 12.

According to the newspaper, the so-called "Patient One" was a 55-year-old person from Hubei province / Image: Depositphotos.com

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) the first contagion of the "new pneumonia" took place on December 8. The first death from this, until then nameless disease, was confirmed on January 11 and on the 21 of that month it was confirmed that it could be transmitted from person to person.

One year after the first contagion on November 17 reported by the South China Morning Post, there have been 55.2 million cases worldwide with 1.33 million deaths caused by COVID-19.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Coronavirus

Lufthansa will no longer provide free snacks to economy class passengers

Coronavirus

Fed Up With Covid-19? You Could Have Pandemic Fatigue.

Coronavirus

They create reusable mask that cleans itself with sunlight