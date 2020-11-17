These Are the Scam Apps That You Should Remove Right Now From Your Phone

November 17, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Recently, the Avast team managed to identify various rogue mobile applications. These work through the Google Play Store and mainly affect fans of the Minecraft video game, as well as users of other games.

These applications are part of fleeceware, a category of cyber crime that hooks users through “attractive services” such as colorful wallpapers and various modifications for video games. They also offer trial periods for a very short period of time, and then each one starts charging from $ 30 to $ 90 per week.

Later, those in charge of these applications rely on users to forget that they have them installed or the real cost of the subscription. Likewise, they take advantage of vulnerable sectors such as children, because children may not understand the consequences of carrying out these downloads. That's why Ondrej David, who leads Avast's malware analysis team, noted:

"We encourage our customers to remain vigilant when downloading any applications from unknown developers and to always carefully research user reviews and billing agreements before subscribing."

Next, we share the name of the fraudulent applications that were detected so that you can remove them from your mobile devices:

Skins for Roblox MasterCraft for Minecraft Skins, Mods, Maps for Minecraft PE Live Wallpapers HD & 3D Background Master for Minecraft Boys and Girls Skins Maps Skins and Mods for Minecraft

What to do if you have these applications installed?

According to the Avast experts, it is not enough to locate and uninstall the mentioned applications. Therefore, it is necessary for users to cancel the subscription in the Play Store. You can do this by accessing the application, then the menu that appears in the upper left and then subscriptions. From there you can cancel all the mentioned services.