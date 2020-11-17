Get Your 'Fortnite' Venom Skin for Free

November 17, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Yesterday was shown the first teaser of the skin of Venom for Fortnite. This famous multiplayer Battle Royale from Epic Games continues to expand with more themes ranging from temporary events to long-lasting skins, some of which are based on relevant franchises.

Epic Games announced the Venom Cup, a competition in which some will be able to get the character skin in the Fortnite Battle Royale tournament, at no cost before it hits the store, if they are in the first places. The tournament will take place on November 18, that is tomorrow.

Not only will the winners get the Venom costume, but they will also receive the Retro Pouch of Tendrils Backpack and the Sierra Symbiote Pickaxe, the same items that will later arrive in the Battle Royale store.

Gamers must have an account level 30 or higher, in the same way, have 2-step verification activated. Epic will offer two opportunities to compete on the same day, so take advantage. The cup will be played in KO in pairs, participants will receive the Nexus glider.

In the same way as the previous Marvel skins, it will be possible to get the Venom content package for free and in advance through a competition.

Epic also specified everything associated with the $ 1 million Super Cup, the same competition that will close the Marvel Super Series . The long-awaited event will take place on November 21.

Image: Fortnite / Marvel

The game consists of Battle Royale games with powers that will be adjusted in the number of materials. Each round will provide only 20 materials and the maximum will be 200. It should be noted that only players selected by the study can participate. The channels where you can enjoy all the action are Twitch and YouTube. The event will take place at 4 pm, Mexico City time.