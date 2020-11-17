Twitter hired famous hacker 'Mudge' as head of cybersecurity

November 17, 2020 3 min read

The former hacker will be in charge of overseeing the security and integrity of the powerful social network.

The appointment comes a few months after the biggest cybersecurity crisis Twitter has ever faced.

The social media giant Twitter has signed the famous hacker Peiter Zatko , better known as 'Mudge' , as its new head of cybersecurity .

Zatko , who will report directly to CEO Jack Dorsey , is one of the best known hackers in America. With this appointment, the hacker will be able to recommend changes in the structure and practices of the company.

According to 'Mudge' himself, his responsibility will be to monitor "information security, site integrity, physical security, platform integrity and manipulation, and engineering," he told Reuters.

Another of Zatko's goals is to help improve public conversations on Twitter. For example, he has come out in favor of a recent Twitter initiative that encourages users to comment rather than just retweet. The next step could be to force people to understand a long conversation before engaging in it, the hacker explained.

The Boston, Massachusetts, native started his path as a hacker in the 1990s when he was doing classified work for a government contractor. as part of the Cult of the Dead Cow, a group of hackers known for attacking Windows to goad Microsoft to improve security.

Zatko has long since left the dark side and now, at 49 years old, he is dedicated to protecting his former victims. His resume includes overseeing the security of the Stripe electronic payments site. He also collaborated with Google on special projects and oversaw the delivery of grants from the Pentagon's Defense Advanced Research and Projects Agency (DARPA).

The appointment comes shortly after one of the biggest security crises Twitter has ever faced. In July 2020, a group of young hackers misled some employees and gained access to internal tools. Thus, he published messages from the accounts of Elon Musk, Bill Gates and the then presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Peiter Zatko is expected to take office after a 45-60 day review.