Druva Is All Set To Deliver Data Protection For Oracle Databases To Industries

November 18, 2020

Sunnyvale-based cloud data protection and management platform Druva Inc. on Wednesday announced direct-to-cloud data protection for Oracle databases and will be available in the first half of 2021.

As companies expand their cloud footprint, Oracle databases are increasingly hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to improve scalability, security, and availability and as organizations increase their Oracle footprint in the cloud, the software company’s new support for Oracle offers customers a unified data protection alternative that delivers the cloud’s intended operational and economic benefits through global de-duplication, automated tiered storage for long-term retention and on-demand scaling.

“Moving services to the cloud should simplify processes, not make them more convoluted and costly,” said Druva chief technology officer Stephen Manley. “Solutions that add steps or create separate cloud environments are not designed for the cloud era. With central visibility across on-premises and the cloud, organizations using Druva can efficiently protect all their Oracle databases while being confident the data is secure, compliant, and visible.”

The software company claims that its customers drive down costs by up to 50 per cent by freeing themselves from the burden of unnecessary hardware, capacity planning, and software management. Customers can now easily deploy without proprietary infrastructure or storage, ensure compliance with extensive regional storage options for data residency, reduce the cost for long-term retention and preserve backups with immutable storage, said a statement released by the company.

For datbase administrators that need a greater level of control, the company offers an agentless method using recovery manager (RMAN) to connect to a network file system (NFS) backup store, in addition to the agent-driven centralized backups. The platform brings database administrators and IT teams improved agility with greater visibility and data control.

The company is funded by Sequoia Capital, Viking Global Investors, Tenaya Capital, Riverwood Capital with Nexus Partners and caters to over 4,000 companies at the forefront of embracing the cloud.

According to a study by Gartner, 75 per cent of all databases will be deployed or migrated to a cloud platform by 2022 and as organizations increasingly move legacy databases to the cloud, the platform now offers unified data protection for Oracle databases in hybrid with on-premises and cloud environments which eliminates complex, multi-vendor infrastructure management while improving security, scalability and total cost of ownership (TCO).