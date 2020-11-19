Editor's Note

No One Has A Crystal Ball: You Aren't Expected To Have All The Answers

"I think we need to start getting a lot more comfortable with saying 'I don't know,' and not seeing it as a personal failure, and instead looking at it as being true to who we are, and what we know, in our current circumstances."
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
No One Has A Crystal Ball: You Aren't Expected To Have All The Answers
Image credit: Shutterstock.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Editor in Chief, Entrepreneur Middle East
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

It is perhaps a characteristic of the times we currently live in that I have been recently finding myself being posed questions for which my reply, often grudgingly, is that “I don’t know.”

Those of you in leadership roles at your respective places of work may have found yourselves in the same boat lately given the COVID-19 crisis, we are often being asked as to “when will things go back to the way they were,” and having to accept and acknowledge our ignorance on this particular matter can be quite frustrating, especially since we may have well been looked upon as people who’d have all the answers once upon a time.

For me, personally, the reason for my discomfort with saying “I don’t know” is centered on the premise I have sort of built in my head that uttering this three-word-phrase is an admission of the fact that one hasn’t tried enough to figure out a solution to the problem at hand. Now, I still think this to be the case for certain matters, but I’ve also come to the realization that there is a definite difference between saying “I don’t know” because I’m too lazy to find an appropriate solution, and saying “I don’t know” because I haven’t been able to find a solution, despite how hard I tried. The latter feeling is essentially what I’ve been wrestling with over the course of the COVID-19 crisis- and I’ve since found that it’s not just me dealing with this in this our current era of uncertainty.

From people managing teams within large conglomerates, to entrepreneurs running shoestring startups, business leaders everywhere are having to come to terms with the idea that they are now playing in a strange, new arena where the rules seem to be constantly changing. Not only do they not have answers for everything, they simply cannot predict outcomes as comfortably as they probably did at one point in time.

So, where do we go from here? Well, for starters, I think we need to start getting a lot more comfortable with saying “I don’t know,” and not seeing it as a personal failure, and instead looking at it as being true to who we are, and what we know, in our current circumstances. At the same time, it is leveling the ground between us and those around us- such instances are essentially opening up avenues for dialogue and conversations that could perhaps help us figure out potential solutions in a collective manner.

Indeed, this might even lead to just a tacit acceptance of the way things are today, and taking on things one day at a time- and moving on ahead, regardless.

Related: Choosing To Participate: We All Need To Make The Effort To Stay Afloat (And Ahead)

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Business Connect

The Case Against Quick Wins: Short Sighted Decision-Making Can Lead to Long-Term Strife

Editor's Note

Choosing To Participate: We All Need To Make The Effort To Stay Afloat (And Ahead)

Editor's Note

Candor Over Charisma: Strange Circumstances Make For Quality Takeaways