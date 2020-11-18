Coronavirus

The FDA Announced Emergency Approval of the First COVID-19 Self-Test That Can Be Done Fully at Home

It provides results in 30 minutes.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The FDA Announced Emergency Approval of the First COVID-19 Self-Test That Can Be Done Fully at Home
Image credit: Reuters/Brendan McDermid via BI

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday approved the first at-home COVID-19 test kit for emergency use.

The COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, made by biotech company Lucira Health, is the first nasal swab test that can be fully self-administered at home, and it provides results in 30 minutes or less, according to a statement from the government agency.

Once the patient has done the nasal swab, it is then stirred into a vial and placed in a test unit. Within minutes, lights indicate whether the individual is positive, negative, or needs to repeat the test.

Related: The New Pfizer Vaccine Needs Plenty of Cold Storage, but Will There Be Enough Dry Ice?

The single-use test has been approved for people over the age of 14 where their healthcare provider suspects they may have coronavirus, the FDA said. It was authorized for prescription use only. 

The kit can also be used in hospitals, urgent care centers, and emergency rooms, but patients under 14 years should have their sample collected by a healthcare provider, the FDA said.

Stephen M. Hahn, FDA commissioner, said in the statement: "While COVID-19 diagnostic tests have been authorized for at-home collection, this is the first that can be fully self-administered and provide results at home.

"This new testing option is an important diagnostic advancement to address the pandemic and reduce the public burden of disease transmission."

The FDA didn't say how much the test would cost, Lucira Health's website says the test is "intended to cost less than $50."

Business Insider has contacted Lucira for comment.

More than 11.4 million people in the US have been infected with coronavirus and more than 248,000 people have died from it, according to the New York Times' COVID-19 tracker. 

The US has more cases than any other country, and is currently being hit by a third wave of infections.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Coronavirus

A Year Ago, 'Patient 1' Was Infected With Covid-19

Coronavirus

Lufthansa Will No Longer Provide Free Snacks to Economy Class Passengers

Coronavirus

Moderna Says Its Vaccine Is 94.5% Effective Against Covid-19