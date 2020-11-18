Bill Gates Predicts That 50% of Business Travel and 30% of Office Life Will Disappear in the Post-Covid-19 Era

November 18, 2020 2 min read

Business trips will be reduced by more than 50% and more than 30% of office life will disappear.

COVID-19 arrived and caused us to rethink the ways we work. The home office grew exponentially and business meetings turned into business video calls. It is no secret to anyone that the hybrid model is here to stay.

Against this background, Bill Gates predicted that in a post-SARS-CoV-2 era business travel will be reduced by more than 50% and more than 30% of office life will disappear. The businessman made these remarks at The New York Times DealBook conference.

According to the founder of Microsoft, companies will begin to question much more the fact of taking a trip "just to discuss things", so it is likely that traveling for business will cease to be common.

"We will continue to go to the office and we will continue to do business trips, but much less," said the billionaire. In October, his tech company announced to its employees that they could work from home permanently for at least 50% of their working hours.